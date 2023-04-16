John Barnes discusses Leeds outing and Trent predicament

Ahead of Liverpool visiting West Yorkshire to face Leeds United at Elland Road, former Reds winger John Barnes spoke to MyBettingSites.co.uk to discuss some burning talking points.

Liverpool are now relying on the likes of Brighton, Manchester United, Spurs and Newcastle to slip up

Liverpool need to rely on other results if they are to make the Champions League - (Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY Images)

It’s no secret for all to see that Liverpool are in the midst of a retched season, with last seasons runners up finding themselves 8th.

With a top four berth looking a distant possibility, the Reds will be looking to pounce on every slip-up possible as they enter the business end of the Premier League season.

Barnes states that Liverpool can’t go full pelt for fourth, but they need to win as many matches as possible.

“Liverpool can’t afford to aim for fourth right now,” said Barnes, “we need to win football matches. Winning football matches is realistic. Whatever happens from there happens.”

“You can’t look at fourth and then not win your next game and then the game after that.”

“The players need to play as well as they can. Win as many games as they can and hope the likes of Brighton, Man United, Newcastle and Tottenham slip up.”

“Regardless of what Liverpool do, the teams ahead of Liverpool have the upper hand. If they slip up and Liverpool don’t win their matches it’s a wasted opportunity.”

“I never think about league positions. It’s about individual matches and the next game.”

“The second half against Arsenal will give us confidence and a bit of momentum to take into the rest of the season.”

It's a good time to play Leeds after 5-1 disaster to Crystal Palace

Leeds were completely dismantled by Crystal Palace - (Photo: Visionhaus/GETTY Images)

Leeds had been on a mini revival since the arrival of Javi Gracia but Easter Sunday was a dark day, as Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace completely dismantled the Whites on their own turf.

This could prove in Liverpool’s favour as such a crushing blow can derail any momentum they had, with Barnes echoing this.

"Leeds will be devoid of confidence following their 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace. That was a disastrous performance from Leeds."

“Liverpool have to take advantage of that by starting on the front foot with high energy and taking the game to Leeds. Someone like Nunez starting will give Liverpool that energy needed.”

“Leeds themselves are a very aggressive side. They’re strong and hard running. I think they’re lacking a bit of confidence so it’s a good time to play them.”

“Liverpool need to take the momentum from the second half against Arsenal into this game.”

“Leeds have the likes of McKennie, Bamford and Harrison who can all cause issues for Liverpool.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold needs more protection from the Liverpool midfield

Barnes believes Trent shouldn’t be a regular outfit in Liverpool’s midfield - (Photo: Visionhaus/GETTY Images)

Against Arsenal on Sunday, Trent Alexander-Arnold looked to be pushing up more and after a brilliant attacking display, many questioned whether going into midfield would suit him.

Barnes believes the Reds full-back would need protection if Jurgen Klopp opted to place him in the centre of the park, but doesn’t necessarily think that he should move there on a permanent basis.

“For every player in the world there is room to improve.”

“However, by now we know what Trent’s strengths are.”

“It’s like the old debates about Rio Ferdinand and Sol Campbell. Sol was the better defender in terms of putting his body on the line and Rio was better on the ball.”

“Trent has won everything in the game. He’s won the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.”

“Why now are we questioning Trent’s ability to defend?”

“Liverpool have to defend better as a team to allow Trent to do what he does going forward.”

“If Liverpool are going to continue playing the way Klopp’s want them to play, they have to find a way to mitigate the fact that Trent and Andy Robertson bomb forward all the time.”

"The midfield used to protect the defenders and now we have the likes of Thiago, Jones and Elliott who are more creative.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily want Trent to play in midfield just because he did it against Arsenal, it would depend on which team we play.”

“Trent’s strengths are when he’s facing the play and able to create. Pick out passes. We’ve seen that.”

“This is something that Arsenal and City do regularly but I can’t see Liverpool doing it too often.”

“It happened to work against Arsenal but I think it was a one off, Arsenal and City make it work with Zinchenko and Stones because of the way they play and the style of football.”