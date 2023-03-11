Leeds vs Brighton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton looks to hold off Leeds' Brenden Aaronso.

Javi Gracia brought hope of a turn of form after an important win over fellow relegation rivals Southampton in his first game in charge. However, defeat away from home against a struggling Chelsea side has left the Whites in an even more difficult position as they hover above the drop zone on goal difference.

Leeds has only won ONCE in the league since the new year, and it could get worse, as they take on a red-hot Brighton side.

After dropping five points against Crystal Palace and Fulham last month, the Seagulls returned to winning ways after trashing West Ham 4-0 at the Amex last Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi sits in the stands during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

No Roberto De Zerbi? No problem, after goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma, and Danny Welbeck secured another win over the Hammers.

Brighton currently sits eighth in the Premier League – three points behind the top six and seven behind the Champions League spots, and a win over Gracia’s side will make European football even more realistic.

European football is not only the goal this season, as a potential trip to Wembley is potentially on the cards too if they get past League Two side Grimsby Town in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Team News:

Leeds

Gracia has plenty of injury issues with Luis Sinisterra, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper remaining doubtful.

Leeds will evaluate top goalscorer Rodrigo too, who will not be risked if not fully fit after he recovers from ankle surgery.

Brighton

Meanwhile, for the Seagulls, both Levi Colwill and Tariq Lamptey also remain doubtful, Brighton making a late call - De Zerbi also confirmed Solly March is fit enough to feature.

He also indicated Jason Steele will continue between the sticks ahead of Robert Sanchez, after his impressive performance last weekend against the Hammers.

Wilfried Gnonto during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton

Likely Line-ups:

Leeds United

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter.

Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Key players

Wilfried Gnonto [Leeds]

The young Italian winger has been a serious threat since his arrival, despite the lack of goals scored.

Signing from Swiss side FC Zürich, for just shy of £4m, he has become one of Leeds’ best young players and has been considered to have a very high potential

Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton]

The Argentine international has been sensational for both Graham Potter and De Zerbi this season, with the World Cup winner chipping in with nine-goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Following loan moves at Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors, Mac Allister has been a key player for the South-Coast side. There is a reason the Seagulls did not accept or even entertain any bids for the Argentine star in January, and they will reap the rewards.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

As mentioned before, It is a trip to West Yorkshire for Brighton as they take on Leeds at Elland Road.

What time is kick-off?

This game is one of the four scheduled for a Saturday 3pm kick-off this weekend.

How can I watch it?

Due to the Saturday 3pm blackout rule, this match will not be available for live TV coverage within the UK.