Bournemouth vs Brighton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Both sides will be eager to secure three points from this midweek match-up, with Bournemouth aiming to build momentum in the fight for survival, and Brighton looking to continue their quest to finish in the European places.

Gary O’Neil’s Cherries moved back out of the bottom three last time out with a 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham, but remain just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Brighton come into Tuesday night’s game off the back of an enthralling 3-3 draw with fellow unlikely high-flyers Brentford, a result which leaves the Seagulls in sixth.

Team News

Following a victory on Saturday, Bournemouth fans received another boost as O’Neil faced the media, as he confirmed his side had come through the game with no new major injury concerns.

‘‘There’s a couple of bumps and bruises, but we should be okay,’’ O’Neil said.

'’A couple of lads will have a little bit more work done, but I hope everyone should be okay,’’ he added.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi gave updates on multiple members of his squad when he met the media on Monday.

The Italian confirmed that young striker Evan Ferguson will be fit and available for selection, but was less clear on the status of Tariq Lamptey.

‘’Tariq Lamptey’s situation is difficult,’’ De Zerbi explained.

‘’We will see in the next week.

‘’He’s important, not just for the eleven but as a solution from the bench.’’

Likely line-ups

Bournemouth

Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing; Solanke

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Groß, Caicedo; March, Mac Alister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Key players

Bournemouth- Marcus Tavernier

(Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

The joint-leader in terms of goal involvements in the Bournemouth squad, Tavernier has been a key asset in his side’s push for Premier League survival, despite battling with injuries for a significant portion of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has eight total league goals and assists, the same number as striker Dominic Solanke, but has achieved his tally in 500 less minutes.

Tavernier also comes into Tuesday’s clash fresh from netting a stunning equaliser in the win over Fulham.

However, Tavernier only appeared in that game from the bench, and has managed only three total appearances since November due to aforementioned injury problems.

Reflecting on those problems, manager O’Neil said: “As always, I’ll follow the advice of the experts of how much and when [he should play.]

“Obviously last time, we had him back for one substitute appearance and one start and we lost him again, so it is important to manage the load.

“You saw the impact he can have, so it’s important to try and keep him fit.’’

In any case, if Tavernier does appear on Tuesday night, either from the start or the bench, he will likely play a pivotal role for Bournemouth.

Brighton- Kaoru Mitoma

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has been a revelation for Brighton since cementing his place in the starting XI following the World Cup break, having scored six and assisted a further three in 13 appearances since the resumption of the Premier League.

And Mitoma enters the visit to the Vitality Stadium on a particular hot streak, having registered two goals and three assists in his last four Premier League outings.

Having also already scored the winner in the return fixture between these two sides in February, Mitoma will undoubtedly be a player the Bournemouth defence keep a particularly close eye on.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Brighton is being played at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match is due to get underway 7:45 PM GMT on Tuesday evening.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for television broadcast in the UK, but VAVEL will keep you across all the latest action and reaction from the Vitality Stadium.