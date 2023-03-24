Manchester United vs West Ham United: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Dagny Brynjarsdottir of West Ham United battles for possession with Ona Batlle of Manchester United during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Marc Skinner’s side arrives at the Theatre Of Dreams looking to return to winning ways following their defeat to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow two weeks ago, with their FA Cup victory over Lewes last week giving the team a much-needed boost in confidence.

Having only lost two league games all season, both of which were against the leaders, the Red Devils will no doubt be looking to make a statement that they aren’t out of the title race yet.

For West Ham on the other hand, this game represents an opportunity to claim a massive scalp and make a real impact on the course of the league, especially given that they haven’t won a game in league competition since their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in December.

The Hammers have a history of being able to restrict United to few goals in their meetings, with a hope in their team that they can carry that reputation on in this game and pull off an impressive result.

Alessia Russo of Manchester United runs with the ball while under pressure from wha15 during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)





Team News:

Manchester United:

Lisa Naalsund and Maria Thorisdottir are the expected absences as they continue to battle long-term injury issues, with Jayde Riviere a possibility after her own injury.

Key players Hayley Ladd, Leah Galton, Nikita Parris and Ella Toone are all expected to be back in starting line-up contention after missing out against Lewes due to squad rotation.

West Ham United:

Jess Ziu continues to be a long-term absence for the visitors as she continues to recover from the ACL injury she suffered in October.

Amber Tysiak is nearing a return, but is very likely to sit this one out, whilst Abby-Leigh Stringer is also a doubt having missed her team’s last three games.

Likely line-ups:

Manchester United:

Earps; Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier, Batlle; Zelem, Ladd, Galton, Toone, Parris; Russo.

West Ham United:

Arnold; Smith, Cissoko, Parker, Fisk; Asseyi, Longhurst, Parker, Evans, Brynjarsdottir; Thestrup.

Key players:

Ella Toone (Manchester United):

Having a remarkable amount of experience for her age, lifelong fan Toone has been a key cog in the United machine ever since their Championship days. Skinner continues to put his faith in her, showing just how reliable she is.

The European Champion and goalscorer in the final has had a good season in terms of assists since that glory in the summer, claiming seven, including two in her team’s recent 6-0 thumping of rivals Liverpool.

Ella Toone of Manchester United walks out to the pitch prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on March 12, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)





Lucy Parker (West Ham United):

As one of the Hammers’ most valuable and recognised players, Parker’s stock in the last year has gone through the roof.

This was rewarded in the later half of 2022 when she was selected by Sarina Wiegman for the Lionesses’ October fixtures, but a horribly timed injury put an end to any hopes Parker had of getting her senior first international cap for the time being.

Being able to take up positions both at the back and in midfield, Parker’s redemption story following her return continues, with a trip to Old Trafford being a prime opportunity to get her name back out there and in the England conversation.

Lucy Parker of West Ham United arrives at the stadium prior to the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Prenton Park on January 25, 2023 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)





Match details:

Where is the game being played?:

The game is being played at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

What time is kick-off?:

The match kicks off at 17:30 on Saturday March 25.

How can I watch?:

The match has been selected for live coverage by Sky in the United Kingdom, with it being shown on their Sky Showcase channel.

Other territories can watch the game via the FA Player.

Both clubs will also cover the game on their social media pages, with Twitter the best place for the most frequent updates.