Four things we learnt from Newcastle's emphatic victory over Everton

Despite Everton fans creating a rather outstanding atmosphere through a sea of blue flares before the game, it was red signals on the pitch for Sean Dyche's men as they added to their winless run of matches, now at six.

Everton, who were in desperate need of a win, again failed to capitalise on their attacking opportunities and were nullified by Newcastle United's clinical attack.

Courtesy of another surging run by Joelinton, similar to the one he made against Tottenham in his previous match, The Magpies number nine, Callum Wilson, was able to open the scoring in the 28th minute. The striker was granted with a tap in after Jordan Pickford was only able to rebound the ball as far as the Englishman's right boot.

Late in the first half Everton thought they had managed to claw one back, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin chipped one over the rushed-out Nick Pope, only for VAR to be at the centre of the spoils by ruling the goal out for offside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Photo by Gareth Copley via GettyImages)

The Toffees, who were still in the game, managed to reach the 72nd minute before Newcastle doubled their lead through the in-form Joelinton. The Brazillian headed home from close range after Joe Willock was able to beat Ben Godfrey down the left-wing and chip a cross perfectly to his teammate.

It was then game, set, and match just three minutes later when Wilson added his second of the evening. He was set up by the surging Bruno Guimarães who exploited some space down the middle of the pitch as he assisted his teammate, who curled one from the outside of the box into the top right corner of the goal.

Just five minutes later Everton did respond with a consolation goal from Dwight McNeil, who scored directly from a corner past a helpless Pope, who could only watch as the ball curled into the far post.

Last, but certainly not least, Alexander Isak provided the moment of the match as he beat around five Everton players down the left channel with a slaloming run, before he dinked the ball into the path of Jacob Murphy from the byline, who duly netted Newcastle's fourth of the evening.

Eddie Howe's men nearly made it five, only for Fabian Schär's curler from outside the box to be ruled out due to an offside offence in the build-up of the goal.

Everton's fate could be decided in their next match against Leicester

Despite being one of the six teams to have never been relegated from the Premier League, Everton find themselves in serious jeopardy of losing that novelty as they face relegation rivals Leicester in their next fixture.

Dean Smith's squad, who are just a point and place above Everton in 18th position, could boost their survival chances significantly with a win against the Merseyside club.

Everton's following two fixtures after they make their trip to the King Power Stadium, come against European challengers Brighton, and title contenders Manchester City.

Sean Dyche (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista via GettyImages)

As exposed in their game against Newcastle on Thursday evening, Everton are lacking any sort of clinical edge in the final third. They found themselves in great attacking positions, but were wasteful when the final pass mattered.

Dyche must find a way between now and their game against Leicester to integrate composure into the final third, and improve the team's overall attacking transitions while simultaneously staying compact at the back.

Ben Godfrey is not effective as a right-back

Although the 25-year-old was only covering for Mason Holgate who was serving a red card suspension, he struggled in the right-back position.

Godfrey's lack of pace was exploited all game by the likes of Joelinton, Willock, and Isak who all created goals coming from the left channel of the pitch.

The Englishman was also only successful in two out of his ten ground duels and only made one tackle all game, while being dribbled past five times.

Ben Godfrey with his head in hands as Jacob Murphy celebrates (Photo by Alex Livesey via GettyImages)

Even in attacking transition Godfrey was sloppy with his passes, giving the ball away ten times and only boasting a 66.7% pass completion rate.

The next time Holgate misses out, Everton should turn away from using Godfrey as a right-back, and instead give 21-year-old, Nathan Patterson, the starting position (if Séamus Coleman is still injured).

Alexander 'Henry'

As each game goes by, Alexander Isak is increasingly looking more like Thierry Henry's prodigy as he continues to impress the world with his incredible footballing ability.

Even Howe admitted himself he could see similar characteristics between the players.

"He's certainly got the speed and is similar build and frame.

"The footwork for the assist against Everton was truly remarkable really. The amount of turns and twists and step-overs he did, an incredible piece of skill. He has incredible ball manipulation," Howe added.

An absolutely breathtaking assist from Alex Isak. 🤤🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/NTO1AzoZBQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 27, 2023

Although Isak was not officially awarded the assist to Murphy's goal, he certainly gained the recognition he deserved from all his teammates as they flooded around him to celebrate.

The Swedish international is perpetually developing into one of the most talented young players in Europe, and his 'assist' this game underlined his increasing importance to The Magpies' success, while individually advertising his limitless potential.

Newcastle fans, get those passports renewed...

For the second game in a row Newcastle fans sang, "Tell me ma, me ma, I won't be home for tea, am going to Italy..." - and quite frankly they probably are.

Newcastle are on the verge of ending their 20-year drought of Champions League football, as they mathematically only need nine more points (three would have to come against Brighton) to secure a top four spot.

In a season that no one could have predicted, they have played dynamic, attacking football, while statistically holding the best defensive record in the league as they sit in third position on 62 points.

Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall (Photo by Alex Livesey via GettyImages)

Although many may turn to investment as the primary catalyst to Newcastle's seasonal success, it is more so down to the unbelievable coaching of Howe and Co, and the improvement he has managed to get out of so many players that previously looked to have capped abilities.

Howe could easily find himself awarded as manager of the season in the coming months, as he has displaced his previous connotation of "the man who got Bournemouth relegated", with a manager who England will undoubtedly come calling for in the near future.