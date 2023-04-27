Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United 'were not that good over 90 minutes' following Spurs draw

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur away from home and manager Erik ten Hag claimed that his side should have been better over the course of the game.

Jadon Sancho was able to open the scoring with a finish into the bottom right corner, with Marcus Rashford doubling their lead moments before the half-time break.

This result keeps The Red Devils firmly in the race for Champions League football next season but a draw did not satisfy the Man United boss.

"We were not that good over 90 minutes. Also in the first half, we didn't play brilliantly for me and we were up 2-0 - I think after half-time we had to score another goal", Ten Hag told BTSportFootball.

"Half-time was the same as before. You lose control and we conceded the goal; you could see it coming. We had prepared the subs but it was a little bit too late. We gave so many easy balls away" he then added.

"We didn't block the crosses and you have to be pro-active there. We have to come out and block the shots and with the second long ball, we didn't squeeze out. It was so easy for them [Spurs], they kept coming and it was so easy to score a goal then."

Getty: Shaun Botterill

'It's a result we can live with'

Despite being two goals to the good at the break, Man United were unable to finish the game off and score that crucial third goal to see off the home side. Ten Hag however claimed that the result was 'one he could live with' considering the performance of the team, and especially considering that Man United played 120 minutes in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton last Sunday.

"I think we have to take that point and we are satisfied with the point if you see [the way the team played] in the game. But still, we were not brilliant today, being 2-0 up at half time and then you don't want to give it away - the fact is we didn't play good."

"Especially in the second half, it got worse and worse and then you concede two goals so I think 2-2 is a score that we can live with."

'Before half time, we had so many chances'

Man United had many opportunities to score throughout the game, but the defensive positioning was also looked down upon by fans and Ten Hag was asked what he believes the reason for defeat was.

"Both. Before half time we had so many chances [to score] and of course we scored the second just before half time but, to be honest, we could have also conceded to make it 1-1; it was a big chance just before we scored to make it 2-0."

"I think 3-0 would have made it easier but 2-0 was just not enough." Ten Hag explained.

"Manage the game. Keep the ball. We gave so many balls away. Have a good defense organisation. The goal was obvious."

"We lost the control, we lost the balls, we gave easy things away, we didn't block crosses, we were lazy in defending and then they score and we make a sub. It's not that the subs couldn't make a change."

Getty: Marc Atkins

The race for Champions League football

Man United are in an intense race for Champions League football, competing against tonight's opponents, Spurs, and Newcastle United. Ten Hag's side can move ahead of Newcastle should they win their game in hand against Aston Villa and explained how he felt it could be achieved.

"Aston Villa have a lot to lose - they can lose a game on Sunday and we want to win that game. We have to get back to the right energy levels - it's a short period but we have shown before that we can do that."

"We need to get back and bounce back to show that we're ready for Sunday. The players need to do the right things to recover for Sunday."