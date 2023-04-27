Tottenham 2-2 Man United: Spurs fight back to earn a point at home

Son equalises for Spurs after being two goals down(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a draw at home to Man United after being two goals down at half-time.

The 2-2 draw just about leaves Spurs' hopes of a top four finish alive, although there are still six points behind United in fourth.

Jadon Sancho gave Man United an early lead before Marcus Rashford doubled their advantage just before the break.

But in the second half, goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-Min got Tottenham back on levels terms in Ryan Mason's first game as interim manager.

Story of the Match

After Tottenham sacked interim manager Cristian Stellini following their humiliating 6-1 defeat away at Newcastle United at the weekend, he was replaced with Ryan Mason.

Mason made three changes to the side that played at Newcastle including. Fraser Forster replaced Hugo Lloris who was out with a hip injury, while Clement Lenglet and Richarlison replaced Pape Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski.

Man United came into the game on the back of a gruelling FA Cup semi-final on Sunday that required penalties for them to get past Brighton. Defender Harry Maguire missed that game with suspension and he was also missing in this game as manager Erik ten Hag confirmed Maguire had a 'training injury'.

Ten Hag made just one change to the side that beat Brighton at Wembley with Jadon Sancho replacing Anthony Martial whose fitness has needed managing recently as he continues his comeback from a serious injury.

Before the game, Spurs fans made their feelings know against the club's ownership with banners both inside and outside the ground, but by kick off, the stadium was fully behind their team.

Embed from Getty Images

After conceding five goals in the opening 25 minutes at the weekend, it was vital that Spurs got off to a good start.

But, despite a solid first five minutes, they were behind immediately after that point. Sancho proved ten Hag was right to include him from the start in this match, as the ball found him on the corner of the box and he cut inside and produced a right-footed shot which found the bottom left corner to put United ahead.

Embed from Getty Images

Sancho then had a great opportunity to double his side's advantage soon after, when he found himself in the box again and after a diving block kept his first attempt out, his second effort was headed off the line to keep the score at 1-0.

There were plenty of chances for both sides in an open first half, with Ivan Perisic coming close to equalising for Spurs, once from a looping header and then a powerful strike that was straight at David de Gea.

United had chances of their own too. When Bruno Fernandes picked up the ball in the Tottenham half, no defender went to close him down and as he got closer to goal, the Portuguese midfielder unleashed a shot that Forster awkwardly managed to get to and push away.

Forward, Marcus Rashford, never likes to be too far away from the scoresheet and he had a number of shots well saved by Forster as he pushed for a goal.

But, the Man United forward eventually did get his goal just before half-time as Fernandes launched a counter-attack with a long ball to Rashford who went past Eric Dier and beat Forster to make it 2-0.

As the referee blew his whistle for half-time, the result seemed a foregone conclusion with Spurs 2-0 down and their fans felt the same as they booed the team off at the break.

Embed from Getty Images

Tottenham come out fighting in the second half

Spurs came out fighting in the second half and looked to get back into the game. Soon after the restart, Lenglet hit the bar from a header after de Gea didn't claim the cross.

As Tottenham attacked in the second half, there was a clear 'Levy Out' banner being held up by fans behind the goal and there were loud chants of 'We want Levy Out' as they attempted to get their message across to the club's ownership.

Embed from Getty Images

On the pitch, the players' early second half positivity got them back into the game after just six minutes from the restart. A Spurs cross came into the box and after a goalmouth scramble, the ball fell to Pedro Porro on the half volley who found the net and cut the deficit in half.

Embed from Getty Images

After getting a goal back, Tottenham were lucky to not immediately be two goals behind again after United attacked straight from the kick-off. Fernandes made a great run into the Spurs box, but hit the bar with his shot and the rebound by Aaron Wan-Bissaka was pushed wide.

But, the goal really gave Spurs the initiative and they were much the better side for most of the second half. Both Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min had chances to level for Spurs, but both put their shots wide.

It looked like it was not going to be Tottenham's night when Dier had a free header in the six yard box which he sent wide.

Instead, captain Harry Kane ran onto a loose ball and put a cross into the box and Son was at the back post to turn it home and get Tottenham level.

Embed from Getty Images

The Tottenham equaliser led to a particularly exciting final quarter of an hour, as Spurs looked to capitalise and get a winner while United clearly seemed to be suffering from their 120 minute game on Sunday. However, neither side managed to create any real chances as the clock ticked down.

The result means both sides took home a point which just about leaves Spurs' hopes of a top four finish alive as the Premier League heads towards its final month.

Player of the Match - Pedro Porro

Embed from Getty Images

It was a tough game to pick a player of the match as both teams had one good half each.

But Pedro Porro had a solid first half and ignited the Spurs fight back in the second half with a wonderful half volley in the 51st minute that gave both the players and crowd hope.