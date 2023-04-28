Vicky Jepson 'If we keep this team in the WSL, it's fine by me"

Spurs Women Interim Head Coach Vicky Jepson has said that her main goal is keeping Spurs in the WSL as she spoke to the media ahead of Saturday evening's huge relegation clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites find themselves in 9th position just three points above bottom side Leicester City, with their opponents on Saturday in 10th and set to leapfrog them with a win at Spurs this weekend.

Jepson finds herself in a similar situation to Spurs Men's coach, Ryan Mason in that they are leading the club on an interim basis following departures of Antonio Conte (latterly, Crisitan Stellini) and Rehanne Skinner respectively in what has been a dissapointing season on all fronts for the N17 outfit. Vicky however, is just focused on keeping Spurs in the WSL.

"If I keep this team in the WSL, along with the staff, along with the players because it's not on me, it's a 'we', if we keep this team in the WSL I'll be more than happy with that, that's all my focus is. I don't want to be focusing on a title for me or what's next for me".

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Interim Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur Vicky Jepson talks in a huddle following the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur WFC and Aston Villa WFC at Brisbane Road on April 23, 2023 in London, England.

On playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

For the second time this season, Spurs will be hosting a game at the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the first occasion this term being a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in February.

With the attendance in the defeat to Marc Skinners side over 20,000 two months ago, Spurs fans are again set to flock to N17, especially with the mens side being away at Liverpool the following day to get behind Jepson and her players.

'I think there's no excuses, when you're playing on a Premier League carpet, that's first and foremost. We've got to enjoy playing on that surface and in a Premier League Stadium, our home stadium in front of our own fans, we've got to make sure we use all these things to our advantage and that we turn up for ours fans as well. It's a great occasion and a great challenge and I can't wait top get there now tomorrow".

Team News:

Spurs have seemingly struggled with some sort of injury to key players all season long, which you could say has had a part to play in their lowly league position this term. Once again they were a player down with injury in their 3-3 draw with Aston Villa last time out, as Arsenal loanee Mana Iwabuchi was unavailable with a knock she picked up on international duty.

Shelina Zadorsky is also eligible for more minutes, with the centre half looking to add to her 12 league appearances so far this campaign.

"We do have a full squad for the first time this season, it'll be the first time this season that we have a full squad and a full bench tomorrow which'll be great for us in terms of changing things up when we need too, if we need to during the game".

On being in a relegation battle:

There's no two ways about it, Spurs are in a relegation battle, just one season after securing their highest ever WSL finish. Themselves, Reading, Brighton and Leicester remain in a four way fight to survive in the WSL.

Between beating Saturday's opponents 8-0 at the back end of October and the 1-0 win over Leicester in mid March, Spurs were on a nine game winless run in the league which saw them sleepwalk towards relegation, the run also saw them score only five goals in nine league matches and the end of Rehanne Skinners Tottenham reign.

Form has picked up slightly under Jepson, with four points from her first four matches in interim charge as she aims to steer Spurs clear of any relegation worries.

"It's really easy for journalists and fans to be results driven but it's down to how we perform as well. I saw a turning point in the way we dealt with pressure when we got three points in the Leicester game, that was a real turning point for me.

"I made it very clear to my staff that I didn't want to know what the outside scores were in the other games (last weekend). We can't rely on other people to do our job, we have to do our job which is turn up and accumulate points. Nobody knew what was going on outside of our environment, we just want to stay in our lane and concentrate on our job which will be the same for the next four weeks".