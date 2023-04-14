Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini: "I want to show reality to everyone and not philosophy"

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Cristian Stellini said there is more to winning football matches than just implementing a playing style ahead of Spurs' tie against Bournemouth.

The former assistant at the club, who was promoted into the managerial role after Antonio Conte's departure, suggested the character of his team will outweigh the importance of how they set up.

He also said he wants his side to be 'strong' in the way they play.

Ahead of The Lilywhites' tie against Bournemouth, Stellini spoke about the importance of having the fans' support, Richarlison's season, unfair criticism of defensive managers and what he demands of his team.

On earning the support of the fans

Stellini was keen to ask the fans to get behind his team and said his side needs to work with supporters to create the perfect storm for Tottenham.

Spurs fans have been critical of the team in recent weeks, but their interim boss asked supporters to turn their attentions to helping the players in what will be a tough yet important end to their campaign.

"It's a balance between our responsibility and the responsibility of the crowd to get behind one another, we have to do our best to do this, because the atmosphere in the stadium is important for us.

"It's like having a player more when you play, and so we have to push ourselves to try to do our best, to play with the right confidence and mindset to bring all the fans with us.

"Passion is about everyone, because the game is long and 90 minutes and not just 30 to 40 minutes, we have to enjoy all the game and show our desire.

"Tomorrow, I'd like to have the stadium starting very strong with us, and the team has to do the best."

On Richarlison

It has been a challenging first season in North London for Richarlison having moved to the club from Everton for £60m in the summer.

The hefty price tag alongside a string of injuries have left the Brazilian struggling for minutes and confidence, but with the attacker back from his latest knock this weekend, Stellini called on Richarlison to stay fit.

"The confidence Richarlison has in this moment came from working, training and doing his job and the confidence he feels in being fit.

"We speak a lot now about it, and that he needs to stay calm and not force himself too much, it is important for Richy [Richarlison] to stay with the team to work with us.

"He will be involved with us in the next game, but it's important for him to be involved for us in the next eight games in seven weeks

"[On his struggles in front of goal] It can happen, in a season when you have many injuries and a lot of problems, you are not consistent in your training and your performance.

"It is normal that a striker could have a season like this."

On Conte and defensive managers at Spurs

Stellini gave a passionate defence of his former boss Antonio Conte when asked about whether a change of tactic was needed in order to bring success back to Tottenham.

A string of perceived defensive coaches including Jose Mourinho and Stellini's predecessor have changed the style of football often associated with the club.

Whilst Stellini wants to attack himself, he claimed the previous managers have not been as defensive as others think, as they would not have been able to win leagues without being able to score goals.

"Do you really think they are defensive managers [Conte and Mourinho]? Did you see how many goals we scored [under Conte] last season?"

"Every season is different from the other, this is a tough season for us, we don't have to forget this, it's not only about attacking and defensive, there are stats to say this.

"Win trophies, win leagues, to do this you score more than the other, I don't want to create confusion on that.

"I'm not speaking about Antonio [Conte] or Mourinho, I'm Cristian Stellini and I respect everyone."

On his expectations for Tottenham

Stellini was quick to deflect any concerns around the playing style of his Spurs side or any one before his tenure, saying his focus was on getting the most out of the players.

He made his desire to play resolute and resilient football clear, mentioning the 2-0 win against Chelsea where Tottenham defended well and took their chances in a vital derby victory.

"We have to push ourselves, go strong and play with desire, that is enough, try to do enough to win the game, otherwise we only talk about winning football which is only philosophy, the reality is playing the match.

"Go strong and bring the crowd with you and you can do well.

"We played against Chelsea and we won a great game playing strong, we have to repeat this type of performance.

"We have to defend well to win, I think the best defending teams in this league are Arsenal and Man City, they defend well, with ten players and are strong.

"We have to do our best to show to everyone our desire, stop thinking about the style of football, and which style of football I have.

"I am a young manager in this moment, I have eight games to play and not to speak about the philosophy, I want to show reality to everyone and not philosophy.

"Tomorrow we have to play strong, this is the reality."