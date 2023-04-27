Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Aston Villa was determined to recover from their back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and aimed to make a comeback in the WSL.

After their convincing 5-0 victory over Leicester City in March, Villa's performance has declined significantly. They have failed to secure a win in their last three matches, and have conceded three goals in two of those matches.

Unfortunately, their hopes of getting back on track were derailed by a 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Kirsty Hanson and Rachel Daly scored within the first 21 minutes, giving the Villans a great start. However, Tottenham managed to turn the game around, scoring three goals before the hour.

Nonetheless, Daly managed to score her second goal in the 84th minute and secure a valuable point for her team. On Friday, the Villains have an opportunity to secure their first league win against United, which could also secure them a fifth-place finish.

However, they have recently lost their last two home games without scoring, and both times they conceded within the first 15 minutes of the second half.

The Red Devils are in blistering form at the top of the table, after securing a narrow 1-0 win against Arsenal, extending their winning streak to five games.

They will no doubt be determined to sustain their momentum when they visit The Poundland Bescot Stadium on Friday.

Currently, the league leaders are sitting three points ahead of local rivals Manchester City, who are in second place.

Despite being previous champions, Chelsea are currently only four points behind United with two more games to play. Given the current number of points and remaining games, every match is crucial for Marc Skinner's team.

Leah Galton of Manchester United celebrates with teammates during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United Women and Brighton and Hove Albion Women at Leigh Sports Village on April 15, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Team News

Aston Villa

Unfortunately, Meaghan Sargeant and Natasha Harding remain unavailable due to their ongoing injuries.

However, there is hope that Alisha Lehmann will rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's game, as she was unable to play against Tottenham.

Manchester United

Maria Thorisdottir has unfortunately been deemed unfit to play for the rest of the season, and Lisa Naalsund remains unavailable.

Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa looks dejected following the Vitality Women's FA Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Poundland Bescot Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Potential Line ups

Aston Villa

Hampton; Pacheco, Turner, Patten, Mayling; Nobbs, Staniforth, Dali; Hanson, Daly, Lehmann

Manchester United

Earps; Bundell, Mannion, Le Tissier, Batlle; Zelem, Ladd, Galton, Toone, Parris; Russo

Key players

Aston Villa - Rachael Daly

Daly was no doubt the hero last weekend after her side went down by three against Tottenham after going 2-0 up. Her goal in the 84th minute helped secure a valuable point for her side.

If Villa wants to cause an upset and also fire themselves into a fifth-place finish this season, an in-form Daly will be the key to their success.

Rachel Daly of Aston Villa reacts during the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Brisbane Road on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Russo also matched the heroics of Daly last weekend - her single goal in extra time of the first half against Arsenal in a tight fixture secured three points for her side.

The striker hasn't been able to replicate her stunning form against Leicester last March, where she scored a hattrick against the relegation-threatened side.

Hopefully, her performance against Arsenal will carry on into positive form for the run-in of the season, and secure yet another title for United.

Alessia Russo of Manchester United celebrates scoring her goal with team mate Ella Toone during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village on April 19, 2023 in Leigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at The Poundland Bescot Stadium in Walsall.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 19:15, Friday 28th of April.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on BBC Three, The FA Player and BBCiPlayer.