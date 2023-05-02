Arsenal vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal and Raheem Sterling of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea will both be looking to end their poor runs of form when they clash at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The hosts haven't won a game in their last four matches, which has seen reigning Premier League champions Manchester City overtake them in the table.

The Gunners' last game came against City where Pep Guardiola's side dismantled Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne brace, as well as goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland.

Chelsea have endured a worse run, with caretaker manager Frank Lampard losing all five of his first games in charge of the club.

Last time out the Blues were beaten 2-0 at home by fellow London side Brentford, meaning Chelsea are without a win in their last six Premier League matches.

Arsenal were the victors in the reverse fixture between the two sides this season, where a Gabriel Magalhaes goal was all that separated the two sides in a tight 1-0 victory for the Gunners.

Team News

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal will be without star defender William Saliba for this match, with the Frenchman still on the sideline with a back injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny remain as the Gunners' two long term absentees.

Chelsea

Kai Havertz, who has been suffering from a knee injury, could return to the Chelsea side against Arsenal.

The Blues' long term injury list remains the same, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Mason Mount and Armando Borja all missing out.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Holding, White; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga; Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, Azpilicueta; Fernandez, Kovacic; Gallagher, Sterling, Felix

Key Players

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has had a fantastic season for Arsenal so far, and with 20 Premier League goal contributions it's hard to argue with that.

The Brazilian has took his game to the next level this season, and has cropped up with a number of big performances in big games.

Despite the Gunners' recent drop of form, they will be relying on one of their main men to produce the goods yet again.

Martinelli will be leading the charge as Arsenal throw everything they have at the Premier League title race.

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling loves a goal against Arsenal, having already scored 8 against them so far across his Premier League career.

Whilst the 28-year-old has had a quiet season by his standards, scoring just four Premier League goals since his move to Chelsea, Sterling is one of the most experienced players in the league, and will be hungry to have a strong finish to the season.

The England international will be integral if Chelsea are to get a result at the Emirates Stadium.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal's home ground.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 GMT, 2nd May.

Where can I watch?

For viewers inside the UK, the game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT across Sky Sports Main Even and Sky Sports Premier League.