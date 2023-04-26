Pep Guardiola Praises Manchester City's Ability To Adapt After Arsenal Win

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his team’s ability to adapt after their 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, one that is all but likely to secure them their third straight Premier League and seventh in club history.

Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne either side of a John Stones header as well as another goal for Erling Haaland saw City cruise to victory, despite Rob Holding’s late consolation giving some hope of a miracle comeback.

They play Fulham on Sunday and have the chance to top the table ahead of Arsenal’s rearranged clash with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he was asked by pundit Rio Ferdinand about their ability to play in different ways. He said: “Erling (Haaland) is an incredible threat.

“With our previous season when we play false nine it’s completely different but now the connection between Kevin and Erling is extraordinary.

“We try today to, you know, use it as much as possible but offensively from the first minute we were incredibly focused and the guys respond unbelievable in an important game.

City struggled earlier in the season. This includes losses to Liverpool and Brentford in October and November as well as losses to Man United and Tottenham Hotspur after the restart.

It is incredible to see how City have clawed back their stranglehold on the Premier League title when it seemed for so long that Arsenal were going to surprise everyone and win their first league title since the famous 2003/04 invincible side. Pep praised his side’s mentality after some struggles earlier in the season. He said: “I said many times, we are back-to-back Premier League winners so in September, October, November we lose a game you say okay, we have time we have and Arsenal in the beginning was the complete opposite, so every game is like a final

“We know we are still in contention. To play with that mentality, that’s there’s no option other than to win, that’s our approach to games.”

"The next three games are really really important."

BT Sport presenter Lynsey Hipgrave went on to ask Pep if there were more levels to this City team. He said: “I know the next three games are really really important. Fulham on Sunday. What Marco Silva has done this season is unbelievable, he helped them from the Championship and look at the season they have done and the stadium a special stadium.

“After two home games against West Ham and Leeds I think these three games will dictate if we are able to do what we have to be do. We will be close, we will be close because we have two games ahead but the reality today is, sounds a little naïve, but the reality, we are behind Arsenal. They have two points in front of us.

“We won but didn’t play good. I think Arsenal was better a month ago. We worked a lot. So we can’t all the time, long balls and long balls to Erling like at the Emirates and we were more patient and had more control.”

Arsenal great and former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was part of the BT Sport punditry for the game. He wanted to ask Pep about midfielder Rodri what makes him special.

“He can run a lot”, Pep said.

“The second balls he can give us, and always I ask him with the ball before he move too much. Without the ball, it’s okay, but with the ball I always ask the holding midfielder stay there. Stay more quiet because when the holding midfielder moves too much, they have no ability to see the next, the next. Now he stays more in the position, with Gundo today or John Stones or Rico a month ago or at the end in Bernardo, because at the end staying there, he had the ability to do it. I think he grew up a lot and is so so important player for us.”

"This club gave me everything"

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A Manchester City fan poses for a photo outside of a Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (not pictured), mural prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Finally, Pep was extremely praising of the club as they are close to yet another league title under the Spaniard, with a treble potentially on the horizon as the club aim to finally win their first ever Champions League.

“This club gave me everything.

“I remember the first season when we didn’t win, they supported me unconditionally, and after that support, why should I stop. We are here. We were lucky as a team I have to be honest, the way Liverpool push us in the previous season, after winning with 100 points, 98 points.

“We realised, Liverpool pushed us and this is Arsenal. They made 50 points in the first leg.”

It was clear to see Pep’s desire and will to win. Would a fifth title firmly secure him, if he isn’t already, as the second-best manager in the history of the Premier League?