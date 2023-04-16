West Ham United 2-2 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal and Thilo Kehrer of West Ham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on April 16, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

West Ham United fought back from two goals down to hold Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

The visitors started the game off clinically with Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard finishing off two well worked goals to give Arsenal a two goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

The game was flipped on its head when Lucas Paqueta was brought down inside the penalty area by fellow Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes, with Said Benrahma converting the resulting penalty.

Arsenal were also awarded a penalty just after the break, when Michail Antonio handled the ball inside the box, but Bukayo Saka failed to score, missing the target completely.

David Moyes' men completed their deserved comeback three minutes later, when Jarrod Bowen latched onto a long ball from Thilo Kehrer inside the box, and smashed the ball into the back of the net at the near post.

The result lifts West Ham four points above the relegation zone, whereas it turns the pressure up even more on league leaders Arsenal, with just four points now separating them and Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

It was a match filled with drama and excitement, but how did the players get on?

West Ham United

Lukas Fabianski 6/10: There wasn't too much Fabianski could have done to stop both of Arsenal's goals, however the Polish shot stopper did make a string of comfortable saves as the game went on.

Aaron Cresswell 6/10: Cresswell was at fault for leaving Odegaard completely unmarked at the back post for Arsenal's second goal, but the 33-year-old grew into the game and put in a solid performance.

Kurt Zouma 7/10: Arguably the better performer out of the West Ham centre halves, Zouma put in a solid shift and was aerially dominant throughout the match. He should have scored towards the end of the first half.

Thilo Kehrer 6.5/10: This was probably one of Kehrer's best performances in a West Ham shirt, he did well to set up Bowen's goal and was solid at the back.

Vladimir Coufal 7.5/10: Despite a slow start Coufal had a great game, and did what many defenders have failed to do this season by keeping Martinelli quiet for large parts of the game.

Declan Rice 8/10: Rice did really well to win the ball back in the build up for West Ham's penalty. The 24-year-old showed why he is one of the most sought after players in the Premier League by putting in a brilliant shift.

Tomas Soucek 5.5/10: The Czech midfielder had a quiet game which wasn't one of his best, however he did improve in the second half.

Lucas Paqueta 7/10 [86']: Most of West Ham's attacks came through the Brazilian midfielder, and he did well to win West Ham's penalty. Paqueta also pressed the Arsenal defence really effectively throughout the game. Replaced by Downes in the second half.

Said Benrahma 6.5/10 [89']: Benrahma made a nuisance of himself and made some good runs throughout the match, he also did well to score the penalty which saw West Ham get back into the game. Replaced by Fornals in the second half.

Jarrod Bowen 7.5/10: Bowen had a great game and had the better of Tierney for most of it. The 26-year-old took his goal really well and deserved to get on the scoresheet.

Michail Antonio 8/10 [86']: Antonio was unlucky not to score but gave the Arsenal defenders a headache throughout the match, drawing fouls and forcing individual errors. Replaced by Cornet in the second half.

Substitutes

Flynn Downes N/A [86']: Downes wasn't on the pitch long enough to make a real impact. Replaced Paqueta in the second half.

Maxwel Cornet N/A [86']: Cornet wasn't on the pitch long enough to make a real impact. Replaced Antonio in the second half.

Pablo Fornals N/A [89']: Fornals wasn't on the pitch long enough to make a real impact. Replaced Benrahma in the second half.

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale 5/10: Compared to his heroics last weekend against Liverpool, Ramsdale didn't have the best of games against West Ham. He should have done better for Bowen's goal.

Kieran Tierney 5/10 [84']: This match showed just how important Oleksandr Zinchenko is to this Arsenal side. Bowen had the better of Tierney throughout the match, however the Scottish defender was good going forward. Replaced by Vieira in the second half.

Rob Holding 5/10: Holding wasn't at his best today, and showed how much Arsenal are missing William Saliba.

Gabriel Magalhaes 4/10: Gabriel clumsily gave away the penalty which led to West Ham's first goal, and never really recovered from that mistake, also being caught out for Bowen's goal.

Benjamin White 6/10: White was solid overall and did really well to set up Jesus for the Gunners' opening goal.

Thomas Partey 4/10 [65']: Partey wasn't at the races today and was caught out on the ball multiple times, most notably in the build up to West Ham's penalty. Replaced by Jorginho in the second half.

Granit Xhaka 5/10: The Swiss midfielder looked good carrying the ball forward, however had a pretty quiet game.

Martin Odegaard 6/10 [89']: The Arsenal captain took his goal really well with a clinical finish, and looked to try and create something until he was taken off. Replaced by Nketiah in the second half.

Bukayo Saka 4/10: Today wasn't Saka's day, he had a quiet first half and then missed a penalty which was ultimately the turning point in the game. His confidence looked dented after that miss and he never really recovered.

Gabriel Martinelli 5/10 [84']: Martinelli started the game off really well by providing a brilliant assist for Arsenal's second goal, however the Brazilian was pocketed by Cresswell for most of the game. Replaced by Nelson in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus 7/10 [65']: Showed some clever offensive awareness to tap home Arsenal's opening goal. Jesus was unlucky not to score again and had some good chances throughout the match. Replaced by Trossard in the second half.

Substitutes

Jorginho 5/10 [65']: Jorginho came on and did what was asked of him in midfield, but the Italian didn't change the game nor did he have a massive impact. Replaced Partey in the second half.

Leandro Trossard 6/10 [65']: Trossard looked good when he came on, and injected some much needed pace and inventiveness into Arsenal, however to no avail. Replaced Jesus in the second half.

Reiss Nelson N/A [84']: Nelson wasn't on the pitch long enough to make a real impact. Replaced Martinelli in the second half.

Fabio Vieira N/A [84']: Vieira wasn't on the pitch long enough to make a real impact. Replaced Tierney in the second half.

Eddie Nketiah N/A [89']: Nketiah wasn't on the pitch long enough to make a real impact. Replaced Odegaard in the second half.