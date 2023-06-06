Fiorentina vs West Ham United: Europa Conference League Preview, Final, 2023

ALKMAAR, NETHERLANDS - MAY 18: Declan Rice of West Ham United celebrates victory after the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg match between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham United at AFAS Stadion on May 18, 2023 in Alkmaar, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The stage is set in Prague as Fiorentina and West Ham United prepare to face off in the Europa Conference League final.

Despite staring down the barrel of relegation from the Premier League this season, West Ham have battled their way through some tough opponents to reach their first ever major European final.

The Hammers faced FCSB, Silkeborg IF and RSC Anderlecht in the group stages, before going on to beat AEK Larnaca, KAA Gent and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stages of the tournament.

West Ham manager David Moyes has described the final as "the biggest moment" of his career.

On the other hand, Fiorentina finished the Seire A season in 8th place, and finished runners up in their group which consisted of Basaksehir, Hearts of Midlothian and RFS.

The Italian side then went on to face SC Braga, Sivasspor, Lech Poznan and FC Basel in their road to the final.

The two sides have met twice before in the unconventional two-legged Anglo-Italian League Cup final in 1975, with Fiorentina running out 2-0 winners on aggregate.

The tournament pitted the English FA Cup winners against the Italian Coppa Italia winners, and was held for five years.

Team News

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have rotated their squad in recent domestic games, and do not have any serious injury concerns coming into the final.

West Ham United

Moyes has ruled striker Gianluca Scamacca out of the final after the Italian recently underwent surgery on his knee.

Alphonse Areola has been in-between the sticks for the Hammers throughout the tournament, and is expected to keep his place for the final.

Likely Lineups

Fiorentina

Terracciano; Dodo, Igor, Milenkovic, Biraghi; Mandragora, Amrabat; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Ikone; Cabral.

West Ham United

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Key Players

Fiorentina - Arthur Cabral

Arthur Cabral is the joint top goalscorer in the Europa Conference League with seven goals.

The Brazilian striker has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Fiorentina this season, and West Ham will need to be alert to stop him from adding to that tally.

The 25-year-old joined Fiorentina from FC Basel in January 2022, and has been one of their top performers ever since.

Cabral is a deadly from inside the six yard box and will certainly be a nuisance for the West Ham defence.

West Ham United - Declan Rice

The Europa Conference League final could well be Declan Rice's last game in a West Ham shirt, with the 24-year-old being heavily linked with a summer move away from the club.

Rice has been fantastic for the Hammers throughout the season, and has been integral to West Ham reaching the final.

The West Ham captain is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, who has the ability to carry the ball out from the back, as well as having a world class passing range.

Whether this is the last time Rice lines up in claret and blue or not, there is no doubt that he will give everything he possibly can to lift the Hammers' first European trophy.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at the Fortuna Arena in Prague .

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 BST, 7th June.

Where can I watch?

For viewers inside the UK, the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 18:30 BST.

The match will also be available to livestream for free on BT's YouTube channel and website.