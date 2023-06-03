Four things we learnt as Man City complete domestic double at Wembley

Manchester City saw off rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium with a 2-1 win, courtesy of two fantastic goals from their captain Ilkay Gundogan.

It meant they achieved the domestic double for only the second time in their history, having already won the Premier League this year, with the Champions League final still to come next weekend.

It was a dominant performance from those in Sky Blue, with United's goal - a Bruno Fernandes spot kick - coming after a controversial VAR decision that judged Jack Grealish to have committed a handball offence.

That levelled the scores after Gundogan had put his side ahead within 15 seconds with the fastest goal in FA Cup Final history, volleying in a spectacular strike from distance to leave David de Gea no chance.

The Spanish 'keeper could arguably have done better for the second goal though, also coming from the German midfielder, as another volley found the back of the net, albeit with considerably less pace than the first.

A relatively comfortable second half followed for Pep Guardiola's side, with few nervy moments until the final 10 minutes or so, and in the end they saw out the victory to lift their seventh FA Cup.

Here's four things we learnt as the Manchester City juggernaut went powering on at Wembley.

The treble is on

So much of the talk over the past few weeks has been centred on the possibility of Man City matching what their rivals did in 1999 by winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

The first of those was achieved a few weeks ago, as Arsenal's slip-ups in the title race proved costly and City won their fifth title in six years, lifting that trophy after a 1-0 win against Chelsea.

Next up was the challenge of facing Man United in the FA Cup Final - which some had suggested provided the toughest test if they were to win all three trophies - but they have now got past them too.

All that leaves (and admittedly that is quite an understatement), is the Champions League Final, which is being played next Saturday in Istanbul against Inter.

It will be by no means an easy game - the Italian side have got to this stage on merit - but it is nevertheless a game City will be expected to win, and in the process achieve an historic treble.

Whether they do so remains to be seen, but if they produce a similar performance to the one today, then their hopes of doing what some thought may never be achieved again could be realised in a week's time.

United still have work to do

It has been something of a strange season for Man United - from the highs of the Carabao Cup win, to the lows of losing 7-0 to Liverpool, many have wondered just how good they actually are.

Their third place finish in the league is an extremely respectable one, especially given it is Erik ten Hag's debut season in England, and the Red Devils will surely kick on next year too.

But this result confirms what many did already know, just on the biggest possible stage: Man United remain quite some way behind their rivals still.

Of course, many will point to spending differences, as well as the troubles off the pitch with regards to the ownership, but it is clear that on it, those in red remain some way behind their blue counterparts.

It was not a humiliation by any means - only conceding two goals to Man City in this day and age can be considered something of an achievement - but City never truly looked like being troubled either.

Ten Hag will no doubt feel relatively optimistic about next season but, for now at least, it is another reminder that Manchester remains very much Blue.

Gundogan comes up with the goods again

Of all players to score important goals when it matters, it is unlikely most would predict a midfielder to do so, especially when players like Erling Haaland are in the same team.

However, for Man City, it appears that when they need a goal in crucial games, Ilkay Gundogan is the man to turn to, as shown by his two goals in the FA Cup Final to win his side the game.

The German scored a brace at the back end of last season too, when Guardiola's team won the title in dramatic circumstances on the final day with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Not only were his goals important today, but they were also of sublime quality too, particularly the opener which - coming after just 13 seconds - made history as the fastest goal ever in the final of this competition.

His second, whilst not quite as spectacular, was still an impressive effort, requiring the coolness under pressure to make clean contact with the ball and place it in the bottom corner.

City now have one more game to go in this extraordinary season - and if Gundogan gets on the scoresheet in that match, he will likely go down in Man City folklore forever.

Garnacho a bright spark for United

As ever when a team lose a cup final, there is an inquest into what exactly went wrong, starting with the initial team selection before the game even begun.

For United, that is likely to include questions about why Alejandro Garnacho did not feature in the starting eleven, given the impact he made when he came on as a substitute.

He was said to be suffering with an injury prior to this game, but the 18-year-old looked the most dangerous player in red when he came on, providing the few positive moments going forward for United in the second half.

Garnacho was a bright spark for Man United (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It is possible that his impact appeared more influential as he was sent on with fresh legs, allowing him to showcase his pace even more clearly than he may have been able to do from the start.

Yet the winger was a rare example of a United player being willing to take on their City opponent, with his mazy dribbles causing issues in the back line that were otherwise unseen.

United will now look to start their preparations for next season, which may well include a visit to the transfer market, but either way Garnacho can certainly play a role next year.