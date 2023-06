Wycombe Wanderers find out their 2023/24 EFL League One fixtures

Wycombe Wanderers will begin their 2023/24 EFL League One campaign against Exeter City at Adams Park on August 5th.

Lincoln City away follows in their first trip of the season, before Matt Bloomfield's side host newly promoted Leyton Orient at Adams Park.

With Reading having been relegated from the Championship last season, Wycombe will host the Royals at Adams Park on Saturday 25th November, with the reverse fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday 9th March, 2024.

The Blues travel to Devon on Boxing Day as they face Exeter City, before hosting Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.

In the penultimate game of the season, Bloomfield's side will make the long trip to newly promoted Carlisle United, before hosting Charlton Athletic in the final fixture of the 2023/24 campaign.

Full List of Wycombe Wanderers Fixtures

August

Sat 5 Aug, EXETER CITY (H)

Sat 12 Aug, LINCOLN CITY (A)

Tue 15 Aug, LEYTON ORIENT (H)

Sat 19 Aug, BURTON ALBION (H)

Sat 26 Aug, BRISTOL ROVERS (A)

September

Sat 2 Sep, NORTHAMPTON TOWN (A)

Sat 9 Sep, CAMBRIDGE UNITED (H)

Sat 16 Sep, BLACKPOOL (H)

Sat 23 Sep, CHARLTON ATHLETIC (A)

Sat 30 Sep, CARLISLE UNITED (H)

October

Tue 3 Oct, PORTSMOUTH (A)

Sat 7 Oct, FLEETWOOD TOWN (A)

Sat 14 Oct, CHELTENHAM TOWN (H)

Sat 21 Oct, PETERBOROUGH UNITED (A)

Tue 24 Oct, BOLTON WANDERERS (H)

Sat 28 Oct, OXFORD UNITED (A)

November

Sat 11 Nov, STEVENAGE (H)

Sat 18 Nov, WIGAN ATHLETIC (A)

Sat 25 Nov, READING (H)

Tue 28 Nov, BARNSLEY (A)

December

Sat 9 Dec, SHREWSBURY TOWN (H)

Sat 16 Dec, DERBY COUNTY (A)

Sat 23 Dec, PORT VALE (H)

Tue 26 Dec, EXETER CITY (A)

Fri 29 Dec, LEYTON ORIENT (A)

January

Mon 1 Jan, BRISTOL ROVERS (H)

Sat 6 Jan, BURTON ALBION (A)

Sat 13 Jan, LINCOLN CITY (H)

Sat 20 Jan, PORT VALE (A)

Sat 27 Jan, FLEETWOOD TOWN (H)

February

Sat 3 Feb, CHELTENHAM TOWN (A)

Sat 10 Feb, PETERBOROUGH UNITED (H)

Tue 13 Feb, BOLTON WANDERERS (A)

Sat 17 Feb, OXFORD UNITED (H)

Sat 24 Feb, STEVENAGE (A)

March

Sat 2 Mar, BARNSLEY (H)

Sat 9 Mar, READING (A)

Tue 12 Mar, WIGAN ATHLETIC (H)

Sat 16 Mar, NORTHAMPTON TOWN (H)

Sat 23 Mar,CAMBRIDGE UNITED (A)

Fri 29 Mar, PORTSMOUTH (H)

April

Mon 1 Apr, BLACKPOOL (A)

Sat 6 Apr, DERBY COUNTY (H)

Sat 13 Apr, SHREWSBURY TOWN (A)

Sat 20 Apr, CARLISLE UNITED (A)

Sat 27 Apr, CHARLTON ATHLETIC (H)