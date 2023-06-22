Jordan Obita leaves Wycombe for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian

Wycombe Wanderers full-back Jordan Obita has today joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on a free transfer.

After spending over two years with the Chairboys, Obita has turned down a new deal in Buckinghamshire to move to Scotland's top flight.

After arriving from Oxford United in January 2021, the former Reading man helped the Chairboys reach the League One play-off final in the 2021-22 season, where Wycombe were eventually beaten by Sunderland at Wembley.

The left-sided player scored five times for the Blues, including a memorable free-kick against Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-2 draw back in the 2021-22 season.

He joins a Hibernian side who have had a lot of movement so far in the transfer window. Obita will be filling the gap left open by Marijan Cabraja, who recently joined Rijeka in Croatia.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Club having left Wycombe Wanderers this summer. Hibernian FC hold an option to extend his contract by a further season. — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) June 22, 2023

The full-back joins former Reading teammate Adam Le Fondre in joining Hibs, who will be looking to progress into the UEFA Europa Conference League Group stages after qualifying for the competition last season.

They will also be looking to better their 5th placed finish last season under former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, who will have faced Obita whilst at the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson was appointed Hibernian boss in 2022 (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Signings needed for the Chairboys

With Wycombe having yet to make a signing in this window, there are some big names to be replaced if the Chairboys are to compete at the top of League One this season.

First-team players such as Lewis Wing, Nick Freeman and Dominic Gape have all left the club, along with nine other players at Adams Park.

It not only questions the quality left in the squad, but also the depth, especially with a development side now in place at the club, which is lacking in numbers currently.

With Obita now leaving, the Blues are left with just one established left-back, that of long-serving Welshman Joe Jacobson, who will have his. testimonial on July 29th against childhood club Cardiff City at Adams Park.

However, the positive for Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield will be that it is still June, meaning there is a lot of time left to sign the players he feels will allow Wycombe to challenge next season.