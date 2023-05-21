West Ham 3-1 Leeds: Rice inspires Hammers to dominant victory

West Ham saw off Leeds United to end their final home game of the season on a high following a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium.



The Yorkshire side started the game well as Rodrigo fired home a volley in the 17th minute to take the lead. However, followina Declan Rice equaliser in the 31st minute and the loss of Patrick Bamford through injury, West Ham began dominating the game.

Leeds lacked any real threat on the counter and allowed West Ham to control the game, which resulted in the concession of a further two goals – a tidy finish from Jarrod Bowen and a simple tap in for Manuel Lanzini killed off any hopes of Leeds grabbing an equaliser.

Following the defeat, Leeds survival is out of their own hands as they need to win their final game of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Story of the game

David Moyes made thre changes to the side that secured a place in the Europa Conference League final as Nayef Aguerd, out injured with a dead leg, was replaced by Angelo Ogbonna. Pablo Fornals replaced Said Benrahma and Danny Ings lead the line in place of Michail Antonio.

Sam Allardyce made two changes to the side that drew with Newcastle United last time out as Pascal Struijk replaced the suspended Junior Firpo, who served a one-match ban following his sending off against the Magpies. Adam Forshaw came into midfield and Patrick Bamford was tasked with leading the line up front.



Leeds got the game underway in an atmosphere filled with a contrast of emotions, with the Yorkshire side needing two wins from their final two games to secure their Premier League survival, while West Ham have a European final to look forward to, as well as securing survival themselves following Everton’s 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

Leeds set the tone for their game-plan in the first 5 minutes as they allowed West Ham possession and pounced on any loose balls, proceeding to hit long balls in behind the Hammers defence to allow Patrick Bamford to cause Kurt Zouma issues.

Jack Harrison had the first real chance for Leeds after volleying a good effort towards goal that forced a save from Łukasz Fabiański, following a good cross from Luke Ayling.

Rodrigo fired home a superb volley to put Leeds 1-0 up in the 17th-minute as West Ham failed to deal with Weston McKennie's long throw, with the Spaniard's 15th goal of the season giving the travelling faithful a reason to celebrate.

The Hammers were denied an equaliser soon after, following a well-worked corner that lead to Tomas Soucek forcing a good save from Joel Robles from point-blank range.

Leeds were soon made to pay for dropping off too deep and allowing West Ham to dominate the midfield as Declan Rice volleyed home an equaliser in the 31st minute following a good cross from Jarrod Bowen.

It then went from bad to worse for Leeds as Patrick Bamford was forced off in the aftermath of the equaliser with yet another injury, as Willy Gnonto was introduced to try give Leeds an attacking edge.

David Moyes made one change at the break with Thilo Kehrer coming on to replace Kurt Zouma.

West Ham dominated the opening stages of the second half as Leeds continued to sit back, but the visitors struggled to threaten on the counter following the loss of Bamford. It appeared Rodrigo was carrying a knock but he soldiered on.

Robles produced another good save to deny Soucek once again after a good corner delivery from Jarrod Bowen.

Leeds made a double substitution in the 61st minute as Jack Harrison and Adam Foreshaw were replaced by Crysencio Summerville and Brenden Aaronson.

West Ham took the lead in the 72nd-minute. Great build-up play from Danny Ings allowed Jarrod Bowen to run in-behind the Leeds defence to fire West Ham in front with a neat finish with the outside of his left foot.

Rodrigo was booked for a foul on Emerson in the 82nd-minute as West Ham continued to dominate possession, with Leeds desperately trying to find a way back into the game.

Manuel Lanzini replaced Bowen in the 83rd-minute, while Leeds made another double substitution with Sam Greenwood and Marc Roca replacing Pascal Struijk and Weston McKennie.

David Moyes made a double substitution late one with Danny Ings and Pablo Fornals replaced by Divin Mubamba and Ben Johnson.

Less than a minute later, Lanzini sealed the three points for the Hammers after dazzling footwork and a great pick out from Lucas Paqueta left the Argentine with a simple tap in to put his side 3-1 up in the 84th minute.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Lucas Paqueta

Despite squandering a chance to grab himself a well-deserved goal in favour of attempting to set up Declan Rice for a brace, the Brazilian produced a midfield masterclass that allowed the Hammers to dominate a Leeds side that ran out of steam.

After a slow start to life in the Premier League, Paqueta has gone from strength to strength and has established himself as an integral part of Moyes' midfield.