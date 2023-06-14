Brentford to host Tottenham on the opening weekend as the Premier League unveil 2023/24 fixture list

Brentford will host Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League, live on Sky Sports.

The fixture list was announced on Thursday morning and it sees the Bees open their third campaign in the division against the north London club, whom they defeated 3-1 on the penultimate weekend of last season.

Thomas Frank's side have to contend with three successive London derbies in August, with a trip to Craven Cottage on the horizon before Crystal Palace make the trip west to round out the month.

Bournemouth and Everton are the visitors in September, either side of journeys north to face the UEFA Champions League's newest member: Newcastle United, as well as Nottingham Forest, who secured Premier League safety with a win against Arsenal in May.

October and November will be a stern test for Brentford as they face Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, and Arsenal in four of the six fixtures, in addition to Burnley and UEFA Europa Conference League winners West Ham United.

December will be a true test of the club's squad depth as seven fixture in 28 days await. There are notable trips to Brighton & Hove Albion and treble winners Manchester City, as well as Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, alongside a first-ever top-flight meeting with Luton Town to start the month.

It quiets down in January as Nottingham Forest travel to the Gtech Community Stadium before the Bees go to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium 17 days later.

The fixtures pick back up in February and March with Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man United making up six of the eight matches. This will prove to be a challenging period for the club.

April sees the final run-in commence as Brighton make the journey from the south coast before the Bees travel to Villa Park, Kenilworth Road, and Goodison Park.

West London rivals Fulham come to Lionel Road in a game that could have real significance on both club's seasons at the start of May, then Brentford face Bournemouth away from home before completing the season at the Gtech against Newcastle United on 19 May.

The 2022/23 season was one that went down in club history. Thomas Frank lead his side within two points of European qualification and to the club's third-highest league finish (9th), defeating Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, and Tottenham along the way.

October, November, February, and March's fixtures look daunting on paper, however, Brentford will enter these with optimism having secured more points against the 'big six' (21) than anyone else last campaign.

Can Brentford go one better and secure a place in Europe next season?

Games to look out for

August 13th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

August 19th: Fulham (A)

October 28th: Chelsea (A)

November 11th: Liverpool (A)

November 25th: Arsenal (H)

December 5th: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

December 26th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

February 3rd: Manchester City (H)

February 17th: Liverpool (H)

March 2nd: Chelsea (H)

April 20th: Luton Town (A)

May 4th: Fulham (H)

May 19th: Newcastle United (H)

Full list of Brentford Fixtures

Note: All Premier League fixtures are subject to change.

August

August 13th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

August 19th: Fulham (A)

August 26th: Crystal Palace (H)

September

September 2nd: Bournemouth (H)

September 16th: Newcastle United (A)

September 23rd: Everton (H)

September 30th: Nottingham Forest (A)

October

October 7th: Manchester United (A)

October 21st: Burnley (H)

October 28th: Chelsea (A)

November

November 4th: West Ham United (H)

November 11th: Liverpool (A)

November 25th: Arsenal (H)

December

December 2nd: Luton Town (H)

December 5th: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

December 9th: Sheffield United (A)

December 16th: Aston Villa (H)

December 23rd: Manchester City (A)

December 26th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

December 30th: Crystal Palace (A)

January

January 13th: Nottingham Forest (H)

January 30th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

February

February 5th: Manchester City (H)

February 10th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

February 17th: Liverpool (H)

February 24th: West Ham United (A)

March

March 2nd: Chelsea (H)

March 9th: Arsenal (A)

March 16th: Burnley (A)

March 30th: Manchester United (H)

April

April 2nd: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

April 6th: Aston Villa (A)

April 13th: Sheffield United (H)

April 20th: Luton Town (A)

April 27th: Everton (A)

May

May 4th: Fulham (H)

May 11th: Bournemouth (A)

May 19th: Newcastle United (H)