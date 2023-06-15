Burnley's 2023/24 Premier League fixtures announced

Burnley will kick off their campaign at home to the champions and recently crowned treble winners.

When the sides last met, Manchester City handed Kompany's men a thrashing at The Etihad, scoring six and eliminating them from the FA Cup.

This was an all too familiar story for Burnley, whose record against Man City has been dire for quite some time.

Winning none, scoring none and conceding 25 in the last seven encounters with Man City does not bode well for The Clarets, but home fans nonetheless will turn out in full voice to welcome their team back to The Premier League.

Burnley will then travel south to face Luton Town, a side they know all about from their fixtures last season in the Championship.

The opening month will be rounded off with a home game against Aston Villa on Sunday 26th August.

September looks trickier for Burnley, with a game at home to Tottenham Hotspur to kick things off on the 2nd.

However, Burnley will fancy their chances after Spurs' last visit to the Lancashire ground ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Burnley will then play at the City ground two weeks later, hoping they can pick up points before a difficult end to the month.

They will then welcome Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United.

United handed Burnley a 2-0 defeat last season in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford - Kompany will want revenge against his former rivals.

Vincent Kompany celebrating a decisive goal against Manchester United in the 2011/12 Premier League title race (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

To conclude September, a trip to St. James' Park, a ground where teams struggled to gain points from last season.

On the 7th of October, Burnley will play Chelsea at home before concluding the month with trips south to Brentford and Bournemouth.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, who found their feet toward the back end of last season, will visit Turf Moor to kick off Burnley's November.

That will begin a trio of fixtures in November for the Championship winners, who then visit Arsenal, another ground where not many will expect Burnley to pick up points from.

To conclude the month, Burnley will welcome Europa Conference League winners, West Ham.

Early December will test Burnley's resolve, with three games in 7 days.

They'll host Sheffield United on Saturday the 2nd before travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion on the 5th and 9th respectively.

As the festive period heats up, Burnley will make their way to London to face Fulham, in between two home games against Merseyside clubs Everton and Liverpool, either side of Christmas Day.

In their final game of 2023, Burnley will travel to Villa Park as the second round of fixtures begins.

The following week will see the FA Cup Third Round play out, before Burnley play Luton at home on January 13th.

A trip to the Etihad draws January to a close as Kompany will hope to pull off a shock win at his former home.

Burnley then play Fulham once more in their first February fixture, before a tough two weeks away at Anfield before hosting The Gunners.

The three fixtures after that are slightly more favourable: Palace away, Bournemouth at home and West Ham United away.

Though there are no easy games in the Premier League, Burnley will look to pick up points during this period.

Fixtures against Brentford and Chelsea will round off March before the run-in begins.

April looks busy for the newly promoted side, playing five times, and opening the month with two games in quick succession.

They face Wolves at home on the 2nd at 19:45 where they'll hope for a win under the lights in front of their fans.

Burnley then play six Saturdays in a row at 15:00, hosting Brighton, Newcastle and Forest.

In that run, Burnley travel to Sheffield and Manchester United as well as Spurs in their final away fixture of the season.

Their final game comes at home to Nottingham Forest where they'll hope to sign off from a return to the Premier League in style.

Games to look out for:

Friday 11th August - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 23rd September - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 7th October - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 11th November - Arsenal (A)

Wednesday 31st January - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 10th February - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 17th February - Arsenal (H)

Tuesday 2nd April - Wolves (H)

Saturday 27th April - Manchester United (A)

Sunday 19th May - Nottingham Forest (H)

*It is important to note that all Premier League fixtures are subject to change