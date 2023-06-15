Luton to travel to the Amex Stadium for their first-ever Premier League fixture

Luton Town have booked their place back in the English top flight for the first time since 1992 after beating Coventry City in the Championship play-off final, winning 6-5 on penalties in Wembley.

It has been a remarkable journey for the Hatters who were only in the National League in 2014.

Their season's opening game sees them travel away to the Amex Stadium where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion, who recently qualified for the Europa League. The game is set for Saturday, August 12 and 15:00 (BST).

Another talking point that has evolved from their promotion is their iconic stadium, Kenilworth Road.

A number of issues need to be addressed to get the stadium up to the minimum standard required for the top flight - not just the fact that the stadium is smack bang in the middle of someone's garden.

A list of new renovations has emerged after promotion: New floodlights are needed, the Bobbers stand needs to be rebuilt to house the media, improved internet, camera fixings and lighting.

Luton received £100 million for winning the Championship play-off final so funding these improvements won't be an issue, but they will only last for the short-term.

Before the end of the year, they hope to begin laying the foundation for their new stadium, which will hold 23,500 people.

A general view of the Executive boxes at Kenilworth Road during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Luton Town v Sunderland at Kenilworth Road on May 16, 2023 in Luton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Notable fixtures

Most fans will enjoy the away days this year, especially against the big top six sides, and local London derbies.

The Town will face newly promoted Burnley in the second game of the season, and at the end of August, fans will visit Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Luton has played against the Blues twice in the last three seasons, both in the Emirates FA Cup.

Prior to the international break, Luton will host their first 'Big Six' team at Kenilworth Road when Tottenham Hotspur visits on Saturday, October 7.

Huge back-to-back games are scheduled for November. On the 4th, Luton will play host to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, who will be vying for a return to the top spot.

On Saturday, November 11, they will travel to Old Trafford, the largest stadium in the league, to take on Manchester United.

At the beginning of December, the Hatters host previous champions Manchester City and Arsenal at Kenilworth Road, as well as newly-promoted Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Rob Edwards' side hosts Manchester United in February and plays Liverpool at Anfield, in preparation for trips to the Emirates and the Etihad in April.

Following back-to-back matches against Manchester United and Liverpool in February, Rob Edwards' side will face a brutal run in March and April and will travel to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester City over the course of two weeks from March 30 to April 13.

The Hatters' season comes to an end on May 19 when Marco Silva's Fulham visits Kenilworth Road.

The full calendar

August

12th: Brighton (A) ,19th: Burnley (H), 26th: Chelsea (A)

September

2nd: West Ham (H), 16th Fulham (A), 23rd Wolves (H), 30th: Everton (A)

October

7th: Tottenham Hotspur (H), 21st: Nottingham Forest (A), 28th: Aston Villa (A)

November

4th: Liverpool (H), 11th: Manchester United (A), 25th: Crystal Palace (H)

December

2nd: Brentford (A), 5th: Arsenal (H), 9th: Manchester City (H), 16th: Bournemouth (A), 23rd: Newcastle United (H), 26th: Sheffield United (A), 30th: Chelsea (H)

January

13th: Burnley (A), 30th Brighton (H)

February

3rd: Newcastle United (A), 10th: Sheffield United (H), 17th: Manchester United (H), 24th: Liverpool (A)

March

2nd: Aston Villa (H), 9th: Crystal Palace (A), 16th: Nottingham Forest (H), 30th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

April

2nd: Arsenal (A), 6th: Bournemouth (H), 13th: Manchester City (A), 20th: Brentford (H), 27th: Wolves (A)

May

4th: Everton (H), 11th: West Ham (A), 19th: Fulham (H)

*All fixtures are subject to change.