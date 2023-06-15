Man City travel to Burnley for their first 2023/24 fixture

To commence their season, Manchester City will embark on a journey to Turf Moor, where they will encounter the newly promoted Burnley, led by the esteemed Vincent Kompany. This thrilling match is scheduled for 11th August 2023, at 8pm.

Continuing through the month of August, City will be pitted against Champions League contenders Newcastle United in the comfort of their home stadium. Shortly thereafter, they will face another newly promoted side, Sheffield United, at Bramall Lane, aiming to secure vital early points in the league standings.

The following weekend will witness Guardiola's side hosting Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. Subsequently, a two-week international break will ensue before the team embarks on an away trip to the London Stadium, where they will challenge the Conference League winners, West Ham. As the month comes to a close, City will engage in a home clash against Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest and journey to the West Midlands to confront Wolves at the revered Molineux.

October proves to be a formidable month for Man City, commencing with a highly anticipated encounter that will captivate audiences worldwide. The Citizens will journey to Arsenal, facing last season's title challengers. This formidable clash is followed by matches against European contenders Brighton and Hove Albion as well as their local rivals Manchester United. Undoubtedly, October will present a series of demanding challenges for Man City.

Getty: Will Palmer

However, the trials persist beyond October. The month of November commences with a home fixture against Bournemouth before an arduous away trip to face Chelsea on the horizon. To conclude November, Man City will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a match filled with anticipation.

The final month of the calendar year commences with a captivating home game against Tottenham Hotspur, followed by an exhilarating away trip to Aston Villa. City will then encounter the newly promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, before rounding out the year with fixtures against Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton and Sheffield United, promising a thrilling conclusion to the year.

The first two months of the year have Man City facing Eddie Howe's Newcastle at St James' Park and the reverse fixture against Burnley. Brentford, Everton, Man City and Bournemouth all find themselves facing City in this time, too.

March is the most difficult month for Man City on paper, as they see themselves playing Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Arsenal before April.

Pep Guardiola's City will face a decisive run of fixtures in their final seven outings of the season. The challenging lineup includes matches against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Luton Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Fulham, all of which hold the potential to determine the fate of the title race. The culmination of City's season will take place with a highly anticipated home game against West Ham, adding an exciting finale to their campaign.

Getty: Richard Sellers

Games to look out for

August 11th: Burnley (H)

October 7th: Arsenal (A)

October 28th: Man United (A)

November 11th: Chelsea (A)

November 25th: Liverpool (H)

December 2nd: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

February 17th: Chelsea (H)

March 2nd: Manchester United (H)

March 9th: Liverpool (A)

March 30th: Arsenal (H)

May 19th: West Ham (H)

Getty: James Gill

Full List of Man City Fixtures*

*All Premier League fixtures are subject to change

August:

August 11th: Burnley (A)

August 19th: Newcastle (H)

August 26th: Sheffield United (A)

September:

September 2nd: Fulham (H)

September 16th: West Ham (A)

September 23rd: Nottingham Forest (H)

September 30th: Wolves (A)

October:

October 7th: Arsenal (A)

October 21st: Brighton (H)

October 28th: Man United (A)

November:

November 4th: Bournemouth (H)

November 11th: Chelsea (A)

November 25th: Liverpool (H)

December:

December 2nd: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

December 5th: Aston Villa (A)

December 9th: Luton Town (A)

December 16th: Crystal Palace (H)

December 23rd: Brentford (H)

December 26th: Everton (A)

December 30th: Sheffield United (H)

January:

January 13th: Newcastle (A)

January 31st: Burnley (H)

February:

February 3rd: Brentford (A)

February 10th: Everton (H)

February 17: Chelsea (H)

February 24th: Bournemouth (A)

March:

March 2nd: Man United (H)

March 9th: Liverpool (A)

March 16th: Brighton (A)

March 30th: Arsenal (H)

April:

April 3rd: Aston Villa (H)

April 6th: Crystal Palace (A)

April 13th: Luton Town (H)

April 20th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

April 27th: Nottingham Forest (A)

May:

May 4th: Wolves (H)

May 11th: Fulham (A)

May 19th: West Ham (H)