'It became clear I wasn't in Chelsea's plans' - Mason Mount opens up on his departure from Stamford Bridge

Mason Mount of Manchester United poses after signing for the club at Carrington Training Ground on July 05, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Mason Mount opened up on his departure from Chelsea, hinting that he did not feel valued by the club, saying it was made clear that he was not involved in their future plans "Several months ago".

Mount, an academy graduate who spent 18 years at Chelsea, finalized his move to Old Trafford on Wednesday, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

The Chelsea hierarchy had initially demanded in excess of £70M for the midfielder who had one year remaining on his contract, but a compromise was reached on a £55M deal with £5M in add-ons.

The 24-year-old will reportedly earn £250,000 per week, rising to £300,000 depending on bonuses - a substantial increase from his previous £80,000 a week deal.

Mount rejected advances from Liverpool and Arsenal, with his heart set on joining the Red Devils.

"Several months ago, it became clear that I wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans moving forward," he told MUTV in his first interview.

“Once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made up.

“A massive club, huge iconic players have played here, and I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning. Getting in early and ready for pre-season to start was a main objective of mine as well.

"The most important thing for me was getting there, being ready on day one and being able to obviously meet all the players, the manager, and get working.

"We've got a big season ahead and we want to win trophies, we want to be successful. So, yeah, it was really big for me to be here on day one and get going straight away."

Mason Mount of Manchester United poses with Manager Erik ten Hag after signing for the club at Carrington Training Ground (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United's new 7

Mount will wear the iconic No 7 shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated in December. It has been previously worn by club legends such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best. For a while, it seemed inevitable that winger Alejandro Garnacho would be the rightful heir, but that honour has now been given to United's latest signing.

The lure of the famous shirt was offered to the midfielder by manager Erik Ten Hag during early discussions to strengthen the proposal, showing a clear sign of faith in the player.

"So many iconic players have played for this club and watching them as a youngster and also being a fan of them, it is very special to be here. This is what I've worked a long, long time for and it is so exciting," he said.

"I had a lot of idols. Ronaldo, you see the little video of me when I was younger. I loved watching him play. Becks [David Beckham] was also a massive inspiration of mine, I was in awe of his free-kick technique. You take bits of inspiration from different players."

Speaking about Ronaldo's famous knuckleball free-kick against his boyhood club Portsmouth, Mount said:

"I was there in the away end, supporting my team Pompey, and was able to witness that special moment.

"I think that video of me taking the free-kick in training was after that day. So it inspired me. And seeing that special moment at Old Trafford, I was in the away end.

"As I said, I was in awe of that situation and that iconic moment. So, I'd love to now replicate it"