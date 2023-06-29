Andre Onana: The Perfect David De Gea Replacement

With David De Gea's contract negotiations stalling and Manchester United fans wanting to see a change of player in between the sticks, Erik Ten Hag looks increasingly likely to sign a new starting shot-stopper this summer.

There have been multiple candidates linked to this position but it is evident that Andre Onana is by far the standout option for The Red Devils as he enters the prime years of his career.

The Cameroonian is currently enjoying a successful stint at Inter Milan following an outstanding spell at Ajax, and he may be inclined to open a new career chapter in the Premier League.

Onana and Man United are a match made in heaven, but why is this the case?

Who is Andre Onana?

On 2 April 1996 Onana was born in Nkol Ngok, Cameroon, and from a young age, it was easy to see that he was destined for stardom.

The goalkeeper joined the Barcelona youth setup in 2010 and represented the Catalan club throughout his youth career.

After graduating from the famous La Masia Academy in 2015, he joined Ajax for a fee of 150,000 Euros.

This was the beginning of his remarkable career in the Dutch Capital where Onana spent seven and a half years and made 214 appearances.

He was instrumental in Ajax's run in the 2018/19 Champions League where they reached the semi-finals and knocked out some of the competition's favourites.

Then, in 2022, it was time for a new challenge for Onana, as he joined Inter Milan on a free following the expiration of his contract.

Since arriving in Italy Onana has shone, as he has made 41 appearances in his first season and helped his side reach the Champions League final, where he had a fantastic game despite losing in the end.

Now he has gained interest from some of the top sides in Europe but Old Trafford seems to be his likely destination.

Why is Onana Perfect For Manchester United?

Man United fans have been crying out for a consistent goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and Onana is exactly that.

His distribution and ball-playing ability is up there with the top goalkeepers in world football, and you could even make an argument for him being the best in this department.

In the Champions League final Onana demonstrated exactly what he does best, breaks the opposition's press with piercing passes to his teammates.

Pep Guardiola praised the Inter Milan goalkeeper as he stated that it is difficult to press when you have a goalkeeper like Onana who is so comfortable in possession.

Man United's current number 1, De Gea, has been known to be incompetent with the ball at his feet and extremely mistake prone, which is the opposite of his possible replacement.

David De Gea shows disappointment following Man City's goal in the FA Cup final (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Of course, every goalkeeper will make mistakes, but it has happened far too often with De Gea.

Onana would revolutionise the Man United defensive structure, as they would be able to play a much higher line due to his ability to sweep balls coming through the defensive line.

His shot-stopping is also second to none, so Onana is an all-round goalkeeper that every top team should be targeting.

At only 27 years old, Onana is the perfect player for this position as he could keep his position for years to come under Ten Hag.

Which Other Potential Candidates are Available for this Role?

The main goalkeeper who has been linked to The Red Devils besides Onana is Porto star Diogo Costa, and whilst he would be a massive upgrade on De Gea, Onana would be a better fit due to Costa's premium price and his inconsistent shot-stopping.

Costa has made costly errors in huge moments for club and country, like his howler in the World Cup against Morocco.

En-Nesyri scores against Portugal in the <strong><a data-cke-saved-href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2022/12/27/manchester-united/1132934-manchester-united-have-no-reason-to-panic-cody-gakpo-is-the-least-of-their-concerns.html' href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2022/12/27/manchester-united/1132934-manchester-united-have-no-reason-to-panic-cody-gakpo-is-the-least-of-their-concerns.html'>World Cup</a></strong> (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, every goalkeeper is bound to make a mistake, but when it starts to become frequent then it needs to be worked on.

The 23-year-old is also believed to have a release clause of 70 million Euros which is a huge fee for any goalkeeper, so whilst he does have his benefits, it may not be enough to beat Onana.

Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord has been another name linked to United but his lack of experience at the top level may suggest that the step up to Man United’s level at this moment could be too early on in his career