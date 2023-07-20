Netherlands vs Portugal: 2023 Women's World Cup Group E Preview

The Netherlands pose with fans after arriving at their training camp in Tauranga, New Zealand (Photo by Mead Norton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Netherlands will open their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign against Portugal on July 23, with the Oranjeleeuwinnen keen to go one step further and improve on their runners-up status.

Andries Jonker will be leading his country into their third World Cup appearance, with the Netherlands having first qualified in 2015 under Roger Reijners. They claimed the silver medals last time out, suffering defeat against the USA in the final.

Meanwhile, Portugal is one of eight sides making their debut at the Women’s World Cup - but they’re certainly not to be underestimated. The Seleçao das Quinas held England to a frustrating goalless draw in the buildup to this tournament, and are capable of producing a similar result in this fixture.

These two sides met last year in Group C at EURO2022, with the Netherlands claiming a narrow win - and all three points - on that occasion in a five-goal thriller.

Team news

Notably, the Netherlands will be without Vivianne Miedema this summer. The Arsenal star has spent the best part of a year on the sidelines recovering from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury - which is unfortunately a very common problem in women’s football.

While Miedema’s absence is certainly a loss, Andries Jonker has had plenty of time to adapt - and he has a fully fit 23-player squad to choose from.

Portugal does not have any major injury concerns.

Predicted lineups

The Netherlands: van Domselaar; Janssen, van der Gragt, Spitse; Brugts, van de Donk, Groenen, Roord, Pelova; Martens, Beerensteyn

Portugal: I Pereira; C Amado, C Costa, D Gomes, L Alves; Dolores Silva, A Norton, T Pinto; K Nazareth, Diana Silva, J Silva

Key players

Jill Roord is the player to watch in this Dutch side - especially for Manchester City fans. She’s making the move to the Academy Stadium this summer, having just missed out on the UEFA Women’s Champions League with VfL Wolfsburg.

Roord is unbelievably talented, and it’s practically impossible to tell which of her feet she prefers to utilise. If there’s one player that has the potential to make a difference for the Oranjeleeuwinnen, it’s Roord - who will look to fill the gap left by Miedema.

Tatiana Pinto played an influential role as Levante secured a third-place finish in the Spanish Liga F last season - registering fifteen goal contributions throughout the course of the campaign. Aged 29, Pinto is undoubtedly in her prime and will look to guide Portugal to the knockout rounds in their debut appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The Netherlands will face Portugal at Dunedin Stadium. Situated on New Zealand’s South Island, the stadium holds just over 30,000 fans.

Dunedin Stadium, or the Forsyth Barr Stadium as it is usually known, is primarily used for rugby matches. It’s home to Otago and the Highlanders, having replaced the older Carisbrook ground.

What time is kick off?

The action will get underway at 08:30 BST - that’s 19:30 for fans watching live in Dunedin. For fans in Portugal, the match kicks off at 08:30 WEST, while those watching in the Netherlands should tune in at 09:30 CEST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available on free-to-air TV in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. In Portugal, fans can tune in to RTP 1. Dutch fans can follow the match on NOS or NPO 1.