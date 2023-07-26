Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Irish hearts broken as Canada come from behind to secure win

Ireland will go into their last group game against Nigeria with nothing to play for but their heads held high as a narrow, battling defeat to Canada confirmed their exit from the 2023 World Cup.

It was the perfect start for the Girls in Green with Katie McCabe unleashing her talent on this year's competition. She opened the scoring directly from a corner within the first five minutes, and in the process creating football history for the Irish - with the Arsenal star's opener being their first ever World Cup goal.

Ireland seemed to be heading into the break ahead but in injury time at the end of the first period a Julia Grosso cross was deflected into her own net by Megan Connolly to tie the game ahead of the team talks at half time.

The comeback was completed at the start of the second half. Adriana Leon breached the Irish defensive lines to tap past Katie Buchanan and give the Canucks their first lead of this summer's tournament.

Story of the match

Backed by a large, loud number of supporters, the Europeans started the quickest. Lucy Quinn played in a fantastically weighted low cross towards Kyra Carusa who saw her sliding attempt tipped past the post for a corner.

From the resulting corner, history was made with Ireland netting their first ever World Cup goal. Katie McCabe caught Kailen Sheridan off guard, scoring direct from the corner kick and sending the majority of fans in Perth crazy.

Canadian custodian Sheridan was called into action again, steering behind a drive from Sinead Farrelly.

It took 23 minutes for Canada to get their first shot on target, but Jordyn Huitema's drive from distance was an easy collect for Irish net-minder Katie Brosnan.

Chants of "Olé, Olé, Olé" echoed around the Perth Rectangular Stadium throughout the first half as Ireland continued to set the pace, a throwback to the official song of their first appearance at a men's World Cup, the 1990 edition in Italy where the Boys in Green reached the quarter finals - something Vera Pauw's side will be dreaming of replicating this summer.

Canada had their best chance yet on the half hour mark with Vanessa Gilles scooping over from close range after The Canucks recycled a corner.

With their style of quick counter-attacking play, Ireland looked dangerous whenever they came forward and the first booking of the game was given to Kadeisha Buchanan, scything down Carusa as the Girls in Green broke again.

With Buchanan's yellow card putting her on thin ice, Carusa was given the freedom to play around her with the confidence that there was the possibility of a red card if the Canadian defender challenged her and put pressure to this, sprinting past the Chelsea centre back before unleashing a stinging effort that was palmed down by Sheridan.

Farrelly had a snapshot from a corner blocked as the game headed into five minutes of added time at the end of the first period with the rain teeming down in Perth.

That wasn't the last action of the first half though, as the North Americans drew level against the run of play. Julia Grosso's cross was deflected into her own net by Megan Connolly to put the sides in level at the break.

Brosnan was called into action early in the second half with Huitema turning well on the edge of the box and sending a curling effort to the far post that the Irish number one was equal to, diving full stretch to parry wide.

The Canucks' quick start to the second half was rewarded with the Irish defence sliced open by half time substitute Sophie Schmidt's ball which reached Adriana Leon, and the Portland Thorns striker tapped past Brosnan to turn the game on its head.

Ireland were still creating chances, with Carusa heading over before she was taken off and replaced by Amber Barrett - goalscorer of the goal that secured qualification in Glasgow.

Christine Sinclair was sent through but could only find Brosnan's hands, as did Huitema a minute later.

The pressure continued to mount on the Girls in Green defence, substitute Cloe Lacasse headed narrowly wide from a left wing cross with the experience of Bev Priestman's changes starting to show.

McCabe stared to come to life again and saw her low strike after a mazy run from the wing inside deflected wide for a corner, which was dealt with by Canada.

As the game headed towards the final whistle, Pauw's side committed with the knowledge that a loss would see them sent home from Australia after the group stages, and Lily Agg fired a strong drive into the gloves of Sheridan.

Ireland gave their everything in injury time but could not break down the stubborn Canadian defence to confirm their elimination from the competition.

Player of the match

Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)

Captaining her side in their first ever World Cup, McCabe got the game going with a fairytale moment.

Her corner that flew into the back stick will be etched into Irish football history forever and gave an entire nation hope that qualification could still be possible. Alas, that dream did not transpire with Canada turning the game around but Irish fans, players and staff alike will always remember McCabe's goal.

Not only deserving of the award for the goal, McCabe was everywhere throughout the 90 minutes and her passion, leadership and skill was a driving factor in the "Never Say Die" attitude for the Girls in Green that kept them going right until the final whistle.