Chelsea vs Everton: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

Chelsea welcomes Everton for a home game at Kingsmeadow on Sunday in order to continue their quest to defend the Women's Super League title for the fourth time in a row.

The Blues are currently sitting at third place of the table accumulating 43 points in 17 matches, meaning they have two games in hand to possibly overtake the top spot from Manchester United who are four points ahead.

Chelsea turned their last WSL game around when they won 2-1 against Liverpool after being down by one goal in the first half. A successful strike from Niamh Charles and the late winner scored by Sam Kerr cleared the way for three important points in the title race.

Everton is occupying sixth place in the WSL table with 27 points, sitting comfortably in the middle of the league.

The Toffees also celebrated a 3-2 victory in their last match against Reading. Brian Sørensen's side took home three points with goals from Hanna Bennison, Katja Snoeijs, and Nicoline Sørensen.

The last time both teams met, Chelsea walked away victorious in a 3-1 with two goals scored by Pernille Harder and one by Charles, Kadeisha Buchanan caused an own-goal for the Toffees.

Duel from the previous match up between Chelsea and Everton (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC via Getty Images)

Team News

Chelsea

The Blues are still missing long-term absentees Kateřina Svitková, Fran Kirby and Millie Bright who are all out with knee injuries.

There are still question marks next to the names of Kadeisha Buchanan and Maren Mjelde before the meeting with Everton.

Buchanan was missing from the Chelsea squad for some weeks but according to Emma Hayes could make it back into the squad for the first time in a while.

Maren Mjelde has been showing convincing performances as part of the back four or five since she stepped up against Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Norwegian international missed the last game against Liverpool due to a jarred back, her return remains uncertain.

Pernille Harder has gradually added more game time since coming back from a hamstring injury and could increase her time on the pitch once more.

Everton

For the Toffees, Gabby George will not be in the squad as the defender will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Last week, Rikke Sevecke had to sit down on the bench at the beginning of the game before coming on after the break. She is expected to be part of the starting lineup against the Blues.

Likely Lineups

Chelsea

Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; James, Fleming, Kerr

Everton

Brosnan; Hope, Finnigan, Bjorn, Sevecke; K. Holmgaard, Wheeler, Bennison; Sorensen, Park, Snoeijs

Key Players

Chelsea - Sam Kerr

Again, it was Sam Kerr who scored the decider in Wednesday's game against Everton. Even though the Australian international is not the leading WSL goalscorer at the moment, she scores the important goals for the Blues - preferably last-minute strikes.

The 29-year-old will once again be crucial in Chelsea's campaign for another WSL title this year. It will be interesting to see if she can add to her tally against the Toffees.

Sam Kerr celebrating her goal against Liverpool (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Everton - Katja Snoeijs

In the Toffees' last two matches, Snoeijs scored three goals and therefore finds herself in great form before the match-up with Chelsea.

The Blues have been struggling in defence after the injuries of key players, thus the chance for Everton's attack to use this aspect to their own advantage.

Katja Snoeijs kicking a penalty for Everton (Emma Simspon - Everton FC vis Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Kingsmeadow in West London.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 6:45pm (BST) on Sunday 7 April.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports. Live text coverage will be available on both Chelsea's (@ChelseaFCW) and Everton's (@EvertonWomen) Twitter accounts.