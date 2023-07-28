Four things we learnt from England's hard-fought 1-0 win against Denmark

England secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Denmark at the Women's World Cup. Barring a disaster in the final group game, it all but secures progression into the knockout stages.

The Lionesses' only goal came early on through Chelsea winger Lauren James. The 21-year-old burst onto the world stage, as she placed a powerful strike into the right-hand side of the net. England, controlled the game from that point onwards, with Denmark only threatening when the Lionesses' concentration lapsed in defence.

Despite the victory, England's celebrations were dampened by Keira Walsh's serious injury. The Barcelona midfielder was stretchered off after suffering a serious knee injury 38 minutes in. Walsh immediately knew the severity, continuing calls for more research into injuries within women's football.

With England continuing their 100% win rate in Australia, here are four things we learnt from the match in Sydney.

Lauren James - the key cog in the system

Nearly a week ago, the Lionesses looked like a team with very few aspirations. A team with no life within them, struggling to break down Haiti. Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly offered glimpses of their ability on the flanks, but they lacked consistency in the final third.

Yet today, Sarina Wiegman opted to flick the switch. Chelsea winger James replaced Manchester City's Hemp on the left flank; it turned out to be one of her best decisions so far.

Early on, England were playing with more ambition, fire, and creativity than last weekend with a high-pressing system that was causing Denmark severe problems. James was a key part of that and, eventually, her involvement paid off.

Six minutes in, the Lionesses started a flowing move from defence, Switching from flank to flank, Wiegman's side were playing with their shackles off. The ball eventually fell to Rachel Daly - unconventionally playing at left-back - who laid it off to James' feet with ease. The 21-year-old turned elegantly, and took the ball in her stride, before firing a powerful right-footed strike past Lene Christensen's left-hand side.

A goal fitting for the biggest stage, as one of Sydney's largest stadiums erupted with delight.

Walsh adds to England's injury list

It felt like everything was going right for the Lionesses halfway through the first half. Although Denmark possessed a threat on the counter-attack, England were able to control the flow of the match when in possession.

Yet their positivity soon came crashing down 38 minutes in, as Keira Walsh landed awkwardly after a robust challenge. The 25-year-old stretched her leg to clear the ball in the middle of the park, but in doing so, placed all her weight onto her right knee.

"I've done my knee," the Barcelona midfielder muttered to the bench, with her immediate reaction a clear indicator of the seriousness of the injury.

It continues a recurring issue with women's football. Leah Williamson and Beth Mead both missed the World Cup due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries, whilst Fran Kirby missed the tournament due to another knee injury.

It is unclear if Walsh has suffered another ACL injury, adding to a list that grows longer every match. Whatever the case, more research must be done into serious injuries in women's football. Otherwise, the sport, which continually grows, will be plagued by injury every week.

Daly's versatility crucial to the Lionesses

In most scenarios, playing the league's top goalscorer at left-back would seem ludicrous. After 22 goals in the WSL for Aston Villa, it was expected that Rachel Daly would lead the Lionesses from the front. However, with Wiegman opting for Alessio Russo's youthfulness instead, Daly has been utilised as a left-back for the Lionesses.

Although unconventional, Daly was key to England's Euros victory at left-back last summer. Aggressive, dynamic, and reliable on the left flank, Daly has become one of Wiegman's most trusted players.

Against Denmark, Daly combined effectively with James. The Chelsea winger cut inside and utilised the half-spaces, allowing Daly to roam up the pitch from left-back. The duo combined for England's only goal, with Daly showing composure to play a simple, yet pressured, pass to James.

With Daly, Russo, and Bethany England all featuring in some form against Lars Søndergaard's team, it is unclear how Wiegman will set the Lionesses up in future matches. Whatever happens, it is clear Daly can be trusted in defence, despite her sensational goalscoring record in the past twelve months.

Harder isolated by England

The key threat from the Scandinavian country was expected to be Pernille Harder. The former Chelsea striker's stats speak for themselves, with 43 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues. Her record for Denmark is nearly just as impressive, with 62 goals in 124 appearances pre-match.

Yet today down under, Harder struggled to get involved in the final third. With just two shots and eleven completed passes, the 30-year-old failed to show her fearful threat.

Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood, both of which struggled against a weaker Haiti side on Saturday, rarely looked intimidated by Harder. It was only when there was a lapse of concentration from England's defence that Denmark threatened.

Denmark face Haiti in their final group game, knowing a win would guarantee progression into the knockout stages. The Caribbean side proved to be a far bigger challenge than expected against the Lionesses, so the Scandinavian country may need Harder at her best to secure victory.