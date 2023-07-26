China vs Haiti: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group D Preview

Neither side will want to reminiscence on their first outings as they hope that defeat is a thing of the past. A result in Adelaide would keep the hopes of qualification alive for either nation with England and Denmark going head-to-head in the earlier kick-off.

China battled hard against De Rød-Hvide last time out, a late Amalie Jørgensen Vangsgaard winner preventing the shut-out to leave the Steel Roses empty handed after game one.

Prior to the tournament, Qingxia Shui's side had mixed success in their preparations. Draws with fellow World Cup opposition Ireland, Switzerland and Colombia since the turn of the year along with a victory against Russia has put the nation through their places, boasting a 15th place FIFA rankings in the leadup to the competition.

Opponents Haiti, however, have proved to be no pushover following their resilient showing against England in their opening affair. Amassing more than 20 shots on goal, the Lionesses were left frustrated in their efforts, a Georgia Stanway penalty shortly before the half-hour mark breaking the deadlock.

While such a result does little in terms of the points tally, an encouraging performance lays the foundations ahead of an all-important tie in Group D. Neither nation is down and out after one set of 90 minutes but what occurs in the next will almost certainly confirm their fate.

Team News

China:

Little is expected in the way of changes for the Steel Roses, experienced defenders Li Mengwen and captain Wang Shanshan the standouts at the back.

Looking to provide more of threat in front of goal this time around, Jiahui Lou and Wu Chengshu are expected to lead the line once again while the likes of Wang Shuang and Mengyu Shen could see themselves come into the fold if the match finds itself up for the grabs late on.

Haiti:

An enforced change for Les Grenadieres will mean a change to the formidable backline, Jennyfer Limage's early departure against England spelling the end of her World Cup debut due to a long-term injury sustained in the first half.

Her replacement, Ruthny Mathurin, is expected to take her place in the starting line-up.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Delépine's side may opt with a shake-up down the other end, forwards Florsie Love Darlina Joseph and Roseline Eloissaint both receiving brief cameos in search for their first goal of the competition.

Likely Lineups

China:

Huan; Mengwen, Shanshan, Wei, Qiaozhu; Shuang, R. Zhang, Lina, L. Zhang; Chengshu, Lou.

Haiti:

Théus; Petit-Frere, Mathurin, Joseph, Louis; Batcheba, Jeudy, Pierre Louis, Dumornay, Mondesir; Borgella.

Key Players

China - Li Mengwen

When tensions are high and the margin for error is zero, experience trumps everything. The presence of defender Mengwen therefore is a valuable asset to boast, coming off the back of a loan spell with Paris Saint-Germain, the 28-year-old is no stranger to playing against Europe's finest.

The full-back made 13 appearances in the French top-flight as PSG claimed second in the title race, conceding just 12 goals all campaign - the second-best record in the division. Another three outings in the UEFA Women's Champions League highlighted her chance to perform on the big stage while securing a plethora of titles and silverware back in her home nation.

A decorated catalogue saw the international pick up three Chinese League Cups and one league title among other accolades. While claiming another trophy in this competition is rather unlikely, China will be hoping such winning mentality and composure in big moments will transpire through the rest of the eleven and result in a valuable three points in Adelaide.

Haiti - Melchie Dumornay

While the defensive efforts against England must be applauded, further up the field the presence of Melchie Dumornay certainly captured the hearts of those watching on.

Her skill on the ball combined with her pace proved to be a thorn in the England backline, showing no fear when bearing down on the European Champions' goal.

With defending a necessity in their last encounter, the midfielder was more than capable to drop deep and pick the ball up under pressure, whether it be to retain possession or set up the counter with searching through balls.

At just 19, her work rate and desire at both ends of the field exemplified an experienced performance well beyond her years. Whether it be winning the ball high up the field, creating inviting opportunities for her teammates or being the calming presence amongst the storm, Dumornay is certainly one to watch for the rest of this tournament and beyond.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Group D clash will take place in South Australia at the Coopers Stadium, home of A-League side Adelaide United.

The 16,500 capacity stadium hosts its second game of the tournament following Brazil's convincing 4-0 victory against Panama earlier this week.

What time is kick off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday 28th July 2023 at 12:00 BST with a local time of 8:30pm.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can watch the action unfold live on ITV or STV or online via ITVX.