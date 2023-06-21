Southampton's 2023/2024 Championship fixtures revealed

For the first time in 10 years, the Saints will be plying their trade in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

Leading them from the front will be manager Russell Martin after he was announced as their new manager on June 21, taking over from Rubén Sellés.

Last season, Nathan Jones took charge of The Saints for just 14 games after the sacking of Ralph Hasenhüttl after three years and 11 months with the south coast side.

Sellés put together a string of good results but ultimately it was not to be as after the defeat to Fulham, relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

For the second time in his career, Theo Walcott has left the club, there has been no indication on where the 34-year-old will go.

Captain James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move away but remains at the club as things stand.

Southampton kick off the season on Friday, August 4 away to Sheffield Wednesday, who were promoted from League One last season following a dramatic play-off semi-final against Peterbrough United.

Their first home game will take place on August 12 when they host Norwich City at St Mary's.

Boxing day will see Russell Martin face his old side as Swansea City visits the south coast.

New Year 2024 will kick off with an away trip to Carrow Road as they hit the road to visit Norwich. And finally, the season will conclude on May 4, 2024, as they travel to Leeds United.

Former Swansea City Manger Russell Martin was named as the new boss of Southampton FC on June 21st 2023 (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Key dates

Opening day, Friday, 4th August - Sheffield Wednesday (A)

First home fixture: Saturday, 12th August - Norwich City (H)

Boxing Day: Tuesday, 26th December - Swansea City (H)

New Years Day: Monday, 1st January 2024 - Norwich City(A)

Final day: Saturday, 4th May 2024 - Leeds United (A)

Full List of Southampton’s fixtures

August

Fri 04 Sheffield Wednesday (a)

Sat 12 Norwich City (h)

Sat 19 Plymouth Argyle (a)

Sat 26 Queens Park Rangers (h)

September

Sat 02 Sunderland (a)

Sat 16 Leicester City (h)

Tue 19 Ipswich Town (h)

Sat 23 Middlesbrough (a)

Sat 30 Leeds United (h)

October

Tue 03 Stoke City (a)

Sat 07 Rotherham United (h)

Sat 21 Hull City (a)

Wed 25 Preston North End (a)

Sat 28 Birmingham City (h)

November

Sat 04 Millwall (a)

Sat 11 West Bromwich Albion (h)

Sat 25 Huddersfield Town (a)

Wed 29 Bristol City (h)

December

Sat 02 Cardiff City (h)

Sat 09 Watford (a)

Wed 13 Coventry City (a)

Sat 16 Blackburn Rovers (h)

Sat 23 Queens Park Rangers (a)

Tue 26 Swansea City (h)

Fri 29 Plymouth Argyle (h)

January

Mon 01 Norwich City (a)

Sat 13 Sheffield Wednesday (h)

Sat 20 Swansea City (a)

Sat 27 Hull City (h)

February

Sat 03 Rotherham United (a)

Sat 10 Huddersfield Town (h)

Tue 13 Bristol City (a)

Sat 17 West Bromwich Albion (a)

Sat 24 Millwall (h)

March

Sat 02 Birmingham City (a)

Wed 06 Preston North End (h)

Sat 09 Sunderland (h)

Sat 16 Leicester City (a)

Fri 29 Middlesbrough (h)

April

Mon 01 Ipswich Town (a)

Sat 06 Blackburn Rovers (a)

Tue 09 Coventry City (h)

Sat 13 Watford (h)

Sat 20 Cardiff City (a)

Sat 27 Stoke City (h)

May

Sat 04 Leeds United (a)