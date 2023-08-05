Newcastle United boss Howe yet to determine starting XI

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe look on during the pre-season friendly match of the Sela Cup between ACF Fiorentina and Newcastle United at St James' Park on August 05, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United's preparations for the new Premier League season took another step forward this afternoon when The Magpies defeated Italian club ACF Fiorentina 2-0 at St James' Park in a Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta fixture.

Manager Eddie Howe fielded a mix of experience and youth and his side didn't let him down as they eased to victory against a Fiorentina team that didn't really perform to their full capability given their European exploits last season.

Winger Anthony Gordon hit the post midway through the first half before Newcastle United broke the deadlock just before the break through Miguel Almirón. Alexander Isak played the Paraguayan international in on goal and he made no mistake in finding the back of the net from 12 yards.

After The Magpies had wasted a couple of good opportunities to extend their lead in the second half, centre-forward Isak headed home from a corner kick to seal a 2-0 victory.

Newcastle United are in a good position to win the inaugural Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta. They face Villarreal CF in their second tournament match tomorrow afternoon. Howe's side have a three-point advantage at the top of the tournament table.

Howe yet to decide on starting XI for Aston Villa

Newcastle United's fixture against Villarreal will give some players a final pre-season outing ahead of next Saturday's Premier League opener against Aston Villa at St James' Park.

When speaking to the media after the Fiorentina game this afternoon, Newcastle United boss Howe said that he will wait for the conclusion of the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, before deciding on his final starting XI for next weekend.

"There are no real clues (in the starting line-up against Fiorentina) because I haven’t found my decision in my head yet," Howe said when speaking in the post-match press conference.

"I want to give every player an opportunity to get themselves into that starting line-up, so I’ll clear my mind and see what tomorrow brings and then it’ll be early next week when I firm up my team."

Magpies' physical condition pleases Howe

Newcastle United were the better team against Fiorentina and they never really looked in any danger of not winning the game. The Magpies were athletic and adventurous with their attacking play and there were some good connections between players across the pitch, particularly with the likes of Gordon, Almirón and Isak.

Howe went on to say that he is pleased with his side's physical condition with their first competitive game of the season now just days away and that it is important to maintain a good bill of health.

He said "I was happy with that (performance). With pre-season games, you hope to come through with no injuries and fingers crossed, we’ve done that.

"There are a few tired bodies which is natural but I think we are looking stronger physically for the games that we’ve had. With another week’s training, hopefully, we will get to our optimum level."

Howe's high hopes for Almirón

After netting 11 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Newcastle United last season, winger Almirón has been in good goalscoring form in pre-season. Howe believes that the player can build on his pre-season form and chip in with some important goals once the new campaign gets underway.

"He’s such an important player for us," Howe said. "I’m delighted that he has got a couple of goals in pre-season because I think that just gives you confidence going into the season. I think he took his goal really well today, he could have had another one as well.

"Physically, he looked very good which is always key for me and hopefully, he can contribute some important goals.”