Newcastle United 2 ACF Fiorentina 0: Magpies lead after first day of Sela Cup action

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Miguel Almirón of Newcastle United FC (24) celebrates scoring opening goal during the pre-season friendly match of the Sela Cup between ACF Fiorentina and Newcastle United at St James' Park on August 05, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

It is advantage Newcastle United in the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, with The Magpies having defeated Italian club ACF Fiorentina 2-0 at St James' Park this afternoon.

Miguel Almirón and Alexander Isak got the goals for The Magpies. Almirón opened the scoring late in the first half before Isak struck in the final few minutes of the second period as Newcastle United made a winning start to the two-day tournament.

Isak was the provider for Almirón as he opened the scoring with a clinical strike from 12 yards. The Swedish international forward then netted himself late in the game as he made contact with a corner kick delivery from the left.

The Magpies had opportunities to build an even greater advantage. Anthony Gordon spurned a couple of good goalscoring chances while Almirón should have ended the game with more than one goal to his name.

In the end, Newcastle United recorded a two-goal victory which leaves them top of the tournament table going into the second day of action.

In the other Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, fixture at St James' Park this afternoon, French club OGC Nice and Spanish side Villarreal CF played out a 1-1 draw. Ben Brereton Díaz fired Villarreal ahead early in the second half before Morgan Sanson levelled matters for Nice just a few minutes later.

Story of the match

There was plenty of energy shown by both sides in the early stages of the match, although it was the hosts that looked the more dangerous.

Isak recorded the first shot on target but his venomous effort was blocked by visiting keeper Michele Cerofolini.

Gordon was lively on the left and he was unlucky not to break the deadlock when an effort cannoned off the near post.

Newcastle United got their goal five minutes before the break. Isak played a neat pass to teammate Almirón and he thumped the ball beyond Cerofolini and into the back of the net.

Fiorentina could have levelled matters moments before the whistle sounded for half-time but both Nicolás González and Arthur Cabral could not direct the ball on target when presented with decent opportunities to score. There was also a chance for Gordon at the other end but he could only shoot straight at Cerofolini.

Newcastle United were presented with two decent goalscoring opportunities early in the second half but they were unable to capitalise. First, Sandro Tonali curled a free-kick narrowly wide before Almirón fired straight at Cerofolini when through on goal.

Gordon then blazed an effort high into the stand before Isak netted the game's second goal after getting his head on the end of a corner kick delivery into the box.

The final shot of the game fell the way of Gordon who again failed to trouble Cerofolini as the contest ended 2-0 in the hosts' favour.

Man of the match - Miguel Almirón

Paraguayan international winger Almirón was arguably the star of Newcastle United's attacking unit at St James' Park this afternoon. The player put his body on the line to take some tough challenges, showed pace and creativity down the right and took his goal very well.

Almirón should have added to his tally in the second half but he can be forgiven with competitive action in the Premier League not starting until next weekend.

Last season saw Almirón enjoy his best campaign in a Newcastle United shirt to date. The winger netted 11 goals in 41 appearances for The Magpies in all competitions and he will be looking to exceed that tally this year.

What is next?

Sunday's action at the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, sees Nice face Fiorentina in the day's first game (kick-off 1pm) before Newcastle United bring the tournament to a close with a fixture against Villarreal (kick-off 4pm).

With a point being awarded for every goal scored at the tournament, it remains wide open. Newcastle United will go into the second day of action on five points while Nice and Villarreal have two. Fiorentina are yet to get a point on the board.