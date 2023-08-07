Sheffield United star man close to agreeing deal at Premier League rivals

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is reportedly closing in on a deal to fellow newly-promoted side Burnley FC.

It is reported, as per The Daily Telegraph’s football reporter Mike McGrath, that the deal has been in the pipeline for some time, and a medical for the Norwegian could take place today.

The South Yorkshire club's midfielder currently has one year left on his current contract, adding further uncertainty around his future in S2.

Berge is seemingly in favour of a move to Lancashire, with a higher contract offer awaiting the Norwegian at The Clarets.

Vincent Kompany's table toppers from last season have already been busy in the summer window, most notably bringing in England U21 international James Trafford, as well as Zeki Amdouni.

The wheeling and dealing does not stop there for the Lancashire club, with the potential Berge signing expecting to add depth to a midfield consisting of Josh Cullen & Josh Brownhill most notably.

Also reported by McGrath, it is understood that The Claret’s interest in Berge has been long-term, with a deal not having the legs to progress in past transfer windows.

Whilst no concrete amount for the KRC Genk has been confirmed, it is reported that the bid submitted to The Blades is worth upwards of £12m, just over half of what Sheffield United originally paid for the midfielder.

What the deal will mean for The Blades

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Photo by SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old was one of the standouts for Paul Heckingbottom’s side last season, contributing six goals, as well as five assists in their promotion winning season.

But, it looks as though the man with 36 caps for Norway is seemingly heading for the exit, alongside Iliman Ndiaye, who has signed for Marseille.

With United having a midfielder who was so instrumental last season in midfield leave, alongside Man City loanees James McAtee and Tommy Doyle expected not to return, the spine of the side seems to have been damaged as a result.

Although midfield additions have been made by Heckingbottom’s side, including Ismaila Coulibaly and Anis Slimane; on paper, these arrivals are seemingly a downgrade on the players that steered them through the Championship last season.

The Blades are however reportedly interested in Vinicius Souza, who came through the youth ranks at Flamengo, as a possible holding midfielder option.

However, it is also reported that Kompany is also interested in Sheffield United’s target as an option to bolster the midfield for The Clarets.

The Blades will still need further additions to what seems like an extremely depleted midfield ahead of the Premier League season.

What Sander Berge would bring to Burnley

Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

With the Norwegian international having one year left on his contract, it would be shrewd business from Championship champions Burnley to sign Berge from the club that finished one place below them last season.

The Bærum-born 25-year-old can either slot into defensive midfield and sit in front of the defence, or play a little more advanced; making the potential signing a versatile addition at Turf Moor.

Despite sitting deep, the 6ft4 man has the confidence to run out with the ball, and the ability to take on his man, before dispatching a well-timed ball piercing through the opposition’s backline.

This is something that Kompany will have considered with the signing of Swiss international Amdouni, who will be more than capable to run onto balls with his sheer pace, alongside the directness of wide player Anass Zaroury.

Berge also has Premier League experience for The Blades which will come in handy for Kompany’s side, playing 29 appearances, contributing four goals.

The Norwegian even has an excess of European experience, with a total of six appearances in the Champions League for Molde, playing every single minute in their 19/20 campaign.