Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners triumph at St James Park to claim vital win

A determined Arsenal side triumphed in a frenetic game at St James Park, with a goal from Martin Ødegaard opening the scoring before a fortunate own goal from Fabian Schär doubled their advantage, allowing them to claim their first away win since the 12th of March, when they beat Fulham 3-0 away from home.

The North London side edged the game throughout, with the relatively new partnership of Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel looking increasingly solid as the game progressed, resulting in Arsenal winning their first clean sheet since Saliba was fit and playing.

However, the game was largely won in the midfield with Arsenal’s trio led by Jorginho dominating the play and large spells of possession, allowing them to gain a foothold in the match.

Newcastle came close numerous times in the lively game however, an excellent strike by Arsenal’s captain Ødegaard coupled with an own goal from Swiss defender Schär gave the travelling North London side a deserved away win.

After Sunday’s game, Champions League hopefuls Newcastle still sit on 65 points having played a game more than 4th-placed Manchester United albeit one less than 5th-placed Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s victory could yet prove significant in the title race, with the away win putting them just one point behind Man City, who have to face a difficult away trip to Goodison Park while Arsenal will be at home to European hopefuls Brighton.

Story of the Match

Both Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe made just the one change going into the Sunday afternoon fixture.

Eddie Howe chose to drop Antony Gordon, who has failed to score or provide an assist since his £45 million January arrival from Everton, instead opting for Callum Wilson to play up top with Alexander Isak moving out to the left. Wilson has had his best goalscoring season under Howe, who he also worked with at Bournemouth, with the striker scoring 15 goals and assisting four.

Arteta also chose to make a change to his front three, with Leandro Trossard, who started in the 3-1 midweek win against Chelsea at the Emirates. dropping to the bench to make way for 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian winger is arguably having his best season for Arsenal with a total of 20 goal contributions, more than he achieved in his first three seasons combined at the club as a youngster.

Howe’s men started the most lively, with it only taking two minutes for the Magpies to have their first effort towards Ramsdale’s goal.

Former Arsenal man Joe Willock skipped past Kiwior to loft the ball into the box, where it fell at the feet of Jacob Murphy, who after taking a couple of touches drilled a well-hit left-footed effort past a beaten Ramsdale and onto the far post.

The near miss from Murphy only further enlivened the already loud St James Park, with their high press rewarding them with a corner. Kieran Trippier started a well-worked training ground routine, exchanging the ball with Willock before teeing up an in-space Bruno Guimarâes.

The Brazilian hit the ball first time, firing it towards what Chris Kavanagh perceived as the right hand of Kiwior. The referee swiftly gave a penalty, before a VAR check advised Kavanagh to take a second look, with the replay showing that the ball hit Kiwior’s knee before brushing his arm which was tucked by his side.

The official subsequently turned over his penalty decision, much to the relief of the away fans.

The lively and frenetic encounter continued to be contested in the middle of the park, with 50/50 duels being contested fiercely by both sides.

Ødegaard’s stroke of excellence puts Arsenal ahead

In the 13th minute, Guimarâes was displaced of possession by Xaha, with Jesus picking up the ball before being brought down by Newcastle’s midfielder.

This gave Arsenal an opportunity to loft the ball into the box where it was cleared before Saka recycled the ball to Jorginho on the outskirts of the box who played it to the ever-technical Ødegaard.

The Norwegian got the ball out of his feet before firing an excellently placed left-footed shot past Nick Pope and into the far corner of the net.

It was Arsenal’s only shot of the first 20 minutes compared to Newcastle’s four, but proved to be the most decisive allowing the Gunners to gain confidence and composure at one of the Premier League’s most intimidating grounds.

Newcastle continued to press Arsenal high up the pitch, however it was Arsenal who created the most noticeable chances, with both Martinelli and Saka being played in on goal only for their efforts to be saved comfortably by Nick Pope.

At the other end, Ramsdale was alert denying Willock a fantastic opportunity to level the scoring, with the former Arsenal midfielder firing at the expectant Arsenal goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Ramsdale was quick off his line to get a strong hand on the ball to take it away from an incoming Callum Wilson.

As the half wore on, the game was punctuated by small spats between the two sides which threatened to overspill. Wilson and Xaha came to disagreements after the Newcastle player thought his Swiss opponent went down too easily, meanwhile Jesus and Trippier clashed at the other end.

Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka of Arsenal clash with Fabian Schaer of Newcastle United following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC.(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The half was not over yet though, with Ødegaard receiving a fantastic opportunity to double his side’s advantage, expertly shimmying the ball past a sprawled Dan Burn before seeing his shot blocked by the right leg of Pope.

The second half started in an almost identical fashion to the first with Jacob Murphy waltzing past Oleksandr Zinchenko to dink it up into the air for the incoming Isak, who thundered his header off the post.

In the 49th minute, Trippier lofted an expert free-kick into the Arsenal box where a seemingly unmarked Fabian Schär rose the highest to direct a header towards the Arsenal goal only for Ramsdale to expertly deny the Magpies’ centre-back with a fine right-hand save.

Two minutes later, it was Arsenal’s turn to hit the woodwork when Martinelli curled a delightful right-footed effort past a motionless Pope only to see it bounce back off the crossbar.

Arsenal started to dominate the possession with calm and composed play from the midfield trio of Xaha, Ødegaard and Jorginho, the three were more often than not quicker than the incoming Newcastle challenges, awarding them free kicks aplenty.

In the 58th minute, Xhaka this time proved his defensive worth with a superb sliding block to deny his former teammate Willock a certain goal after being teed up by Isak.

On the stroke of the hour mark, Arteta made his first change with the Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney coming on for Zinchenko, who had struggled against a quicker Murphy.

Schár’s own goal the decider

As the game continued to simmer, Arsenal looked most likely to score. Their perseverance was rewarded when in the 71st minute substitute Tierney collected the ball before passing it to Jesus who set away the speedy Martinelli.

The Brazilian collected the ball, advancing into Newcastle’s box where he moved the ball one way and then the other before firing it across the goal where Schär turned the ball into his own net.

In the 80th minute, Arteta, now confident with his team’s lead, brought off goalscorers Martinelli and Ødegaard for Trossard and Thomas Partey.

As the game reached its closing stages, Newcastle continued to play on the front foot with substitutes Elliot Anderson and a fit again Allan Saint-Maxim looking lively.

In the closing seconds, temperatures almost boiled over when Schär shoved Eddie Nketiah, with the Arsenal forward responding resulting in a yellow card for both.

Arsenal stood firm in order to gain a much-needed away win something that will do wonders for their confidence after challenging games at West Ham’s London stadium, Anfield, and the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta’s side have left themselves in a position whereby pressure is still on the league leaders City, meanwhile Eddie Howe’s side received a reality check of the leaps and bounds they will still have to make if they want to challenge one of the Premier League’s top clubs next season.

Player of the Match - Martin Ødegaard

Following Arsenal’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of City, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard was accused by some of going missing, however the Norwegian midfielder responded in superb style to once again lift Arsenal from the depths of despair and back into a position which applies pressure on the league leaders, Manchester City.

The midfielder was a quicker presence than anyone else on the field of play, scoring an excellent goal in the 14th minute to quieten St James Park. The midfielder continued to pull the strings for Arsenal, as well as playing an important role defensively always tracking back to help his teammates out.

Ødegaard has now scored three goals in a crucial game week for Arsenal, leaving them a point behind league leaders City, with everything still to play for.