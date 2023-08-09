Burton 0-2 Leicester: Foxes ease through to Carabao Cup second round with first half goals

Enzo Maresca watches on as his side beat Burton 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City made light work of Burton Albion as they won 2-0 to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

An early goal from Kelechi Iheanacho in the first five minutes opened the scoring before Wilfred Ndidi made it 2-0 just before the break.

After a number of early exits for Championship clubs to lower league opposition on Tuesday night, Leicester made sure it never looked likely in this game by having 76% of the ball.

The result means that Leicester will be in the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup while Burton will turn their focus back to the league where they will look to pick up their first point of the season.

Story of the Match

After losing their first game of the season 2-0, Burton manager Dino Maamria made five changes as they welcomed newly-relegated Leicester to the Pirelli Stadium. Jake Caprice came in for his full debut and sat in the back three alongside Ryan Sweeney as Burton set up in a 3-5-1-1 formation.

Despite the many warning signs from Tuesday nights games with a number of Championship teams going out to lower league opposition, Leicester boss Enzo Maresca made seven changes to the side that beat Coventry 2-1.

There was a change in goal as Mads Hermansen was replaced by Jakub Stolarczyk and there were starts for James Justin, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho and Denis Praet among others. Despite the change in personal, the formation and style of play remained the same as Maresca tried to imprint his style of playing on his team.

These two sides have met twice in the Carabao Cup twice before with one win each for both teams. And right from the off Leicester set out to avoid a cup upset like the one they received from Burton back in 2012.

For the majority of the first half, The Foxes had total dominance. As the teams walked off at half time, the Championship side had enjoyed 80% of the ball and made 454 passes compared to Burton's 84.

And Leicester made their dominance pay by taking the lead inside five minutes. Burton struggled to get out of their own half at times and after losing the ball on the edge of the box, Albrighton delivered an excellent cross to Iheanacho who back-heeled the ball first time into the corner of the net.

After taking the lead, Leicester dominated the ball but did not create many clear cut chances. Young winger Wanya Marcal-Madivadua came closest with an effort from the inside off the box that was deflected for a corner.

Burton did grow into the game the longer the first half went on. Their best chance of the first half came a couple of minutes before stoppage time as Sweeney had a header cleared off the line by Callum Doyle.

But in first half injury time, Leicester showed their quality again as a quick free kick set Iheanacho free down the left who drove into the box and pulled the ball back for Wilfred Ndidi who found the top corner with his first time shot to double his sides lead.

The goal in first half injury time appeared to kill the game off and as the second half started it certainly appeared that the tie was over and it was just a question of how many goals Leicester got.

Just a couple of minutes into the second half, Jamal Blackman had to punch away a shot from Iheanacho. Blackman was called into action again just a few minutes later to prevent a deflection ending up in the Burton defenders own net.

Burton's best chance of the half came midway through when substitute Josh Gordon fired wide from just outside the box.

As the game petered out towards its conclusion, Leicester showed the type of football that we will come to expect under Enzo Maresca as they kept the ball well and comfortably saw the game out to go through to the second round.

Player of the Match - Wilfred Ndidi

After initial reservations about whether or not he would fit into Enzo Maresca's style of player, Ndidi played well and at times it felt like he was all over the park.

He capped off his performance with a very well taken goal in the top corner and made an excellent run to join Iheanacho in the box.