Leicester 2-1 Coventry: A rivalry reborn in thrilling Championship encounter

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's brace after Kyle McFadzean's opener stole the show at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

This was the first M69 derby since the 2011-12 Championship season and saw late drama as Dewsbury-Hall sealed the win on 87 minutes.

It was an exciting season opener for the two sides, especially for Foxes boss Enzo Maresca. It was his first win at the Leicester helm since joining from Manchester City's coaching staff.

Story of the match

This heated Midlands rivalry had laid dormant for years like a sleeping volcano. Yet, on the Championship's opening weekend, it was given new life. Challenges flew in from the very start, as a raucous atmosphere bled through to the King Power's turf.

The opening exchanges saw Leicester putting their visitors under heavy pressure - and out of a series of bitty fouls, the first real chances came from the Foxes.

Early on, Dewsbury-Hall warmed the gloves of Ben Wilson. On 14', Ricardo Pereira did the same from range - fizzing one low through the bodies.

The 20 minute mark reflected a period that saw Coventry playing very reactive football. It seemed Ben Sheaf's industrial challenge on Harry Winks epitomised this clash. It was very much a case of 'Welcome to the Championship', as Sheaf piled through the back of the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues were mainly operating on the counterattack and their first real offensive offering came 25 minutes in.

Ellis Simms was through on goal after slick play from Gustavo Hamer. However, he couldn't sort his feet out and it was cleared. Just after that, Kasey Palmer had goalkeeping new-boy Mads Hermansen covering. His shot was hit clean but was always rising.

As Coventry set up to thrive through the counter, Leicester looked more likely to break the deadlock and on 30 minutes, Ex-Coventry defender Callum Doyle struck a powerful header from a deep corner.

Wilson stood tall at his back post, getting a firm hand to deny Coventry's reigning Young Player of The Season.

Before the first half ended, Coventry amped up their intent. Kasey Palmer's deflected shot wide after top hold up play from Ellis Simms was a promising moment. As was the corner scramble, as Leicester struggled to clear.

Eventually, when they did, they produced the last chance of the 45. Youth product Kasey McAteer was artfully played through, but the winger seemingly had too much time - effectively firing straight at an undeterred Ben Wilson.

Second half

Coventry opened the second half with an immediate break away. Ellis Simms was through, yet the young striker rushed his effort and shanked wide.

Simms’ blushes were spared as he worked hard on the left to win a corner. Gustavo Hamer whipped in an exquisite delivery. Kyle McFadzean rose brilliantly and flicked it into the left corner on 47' to send the away section into raptures.

Coventry were boosted by their opener and Simms saw his attempt saved on 54 minutes, before Matt Godden tested Hermansen on 56'. Godden squandered a second chance as the game creeped into the final half hour. Gustavo Hamer continued laying through exquisite passes but Godden couldn't get it on target, dragging his shot weakly right.

Leicester had looked to the bench around this time and brought Dennis Praet on for Wilfried Ndidi. Praet was tricky down the right and crossed low for Jamie Vardy on 67'. Vardy got contact on it, but Wilson was alive to block brilliantly down low.

After a tight and constant battle, Leicester eventually got the first goal under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Substitute Praet continued to be the difference maker for the hosts and his floated cross found Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall excellently and the 24-year-old nodded home to finally give the King Power regulars a response to the travelling jeers.

As Praet had made an impact from the bench for Leicester, Haji Wright looked to do the same for Coventry. Matt Godden headed on to the striker who had just signed from Antalyaspor, and his touch set him up to fire at Hermansen.

The goalkeeper managed to get a ridiculous glove on it as it bounded off the bar. To his further delight, Godden couldn't convert the rebound.

Up the other end, this missed chance proved ever more costly as Leicester broke rival hearts. Stephy Mavididi was held up on the left and shaped himself to shoot. As Coventry were all over the place, he gracefully slipped it through his marker's legs.

This pass found Dewsbury-Hall, he got his head up and slammed the ball high into the top right corner to seal his second goal and Leicester's emphatic winner on 87 minutes.

Player of the game

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Driven on by supporting cast of Stephy Mavididi and Dennis Praet off the bench, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the star man.

Back in the Championship since his loans at Blackpool and Luton respectively, his deft header and slamming strike look like precursors for a very exciting season ahead. This could really be a breakout spell as Leicester will look to rebound after relegation.

He said it himself in his post match, MOTM accepting interview - that he's playing up in a more offensive role. He showed that he holds this ability to dictate play, as much as he can potentially play off the shoulder. He took eight shots this afternoon. Teams will have to learn quickly to halt Leicester City and their midfield maestro as that glimmer of quality can turn a game, as Coventry found.