What we learnt from England's comeback against Colombia

England has once again secured their spot in the semi-finals for the third consecutive Women's World Cup.

Initially, the Lionesses had to come from behind after Leicy Santos' cross wrong-footed Mary Earps, chipping the keeper in the process.

However, Lauren Hemp took advantage of a mistake from Catalina Perez just before the end of the first half, pouncing to level the score.

In the second half, Alessia Russo seized on a loose ball and confidently placed a routine goal away, giving England the lead.

Despite the South American side's strong efforts to attack towards the end of the game, England stood strong and resisted the pressure to cling onto their well-deserved semi-final spot.

If they succeed against Australia, it'll be England's first time in the final. Here's what we learnt from the quarter final!

Lionesses remain resilient

Colombia came into this game with ounces of confidence after beating Germany in the group stages and leaping over Jamaica in the round of 16.

They were hot on the heels of the Lionesses from the off.

However, the intent to go and get a goal early doors was visible by England - Alessia Russo and Rachael Daly's early chances led to a great start.

Whether it was a cross or a shot - we will never truly know. Santos' attempt wrong-footed Earps and grounded the back five when it rippled the net and was backed by a roaring Columbain majority in the stands.

The Lionesses did not allow this goal to rock their momentum, and after some patient build-up play and a spill from the Colombian keeper, Lauren Hemp poked the ball into the net on the stroke of halftime.

And then on the stroke of the hour, Stanway threaded a pass into Russo who then easily slotted home into the back of the net. The through ball should have been dealt with by Daniela Arias, but she mistimed the kick.

Once again, England had to hold on until the final whistle but were incredible to pounce on the two mistakes from their opposition. The South American's took the lead and surprised many through their strength were backed by the twelfth man in the stands.

Keeping the dream alive

Many opposition and neutral fans alike will revert to the eventual argument that 'England has not faced difficult teams' in the World Cup group stages and the last 16.

Colombia and Nigeria have proved quite the opposite. The South Americans topped their group and beat two-time World Cup winners Germany. Nigeria finished second in their group and beat the hosts Australia 3-2.

Now, the Lionesses enter into the last four, containing Australia who they face in the quarter-finals, and Spain and Sweden on the other side.

Now is the time for England's momentum to get them to the home stretch and keep the dream alive. Can they replicate their run from Euro 2022?

The squad is growing in confidence

A quarter-final comeback would boost any squad's confidence as they progress to the quarter-finals and will hopefully work in their favour.

However, this Women's World Cup has been unpredictable - England cannot take anything for granted. Facing the co-hosts in the quarter-finals is no easy feat - the Matildas will have the power of the fans in the stands behind them.

Lauren Hemp spoke for the squad after the match:

“I am buzzing for the semis. We are all feeling confident. Australia, bring it on.

"The atmosphere here was incredible and it's going to be incredible again. That's when you thrive, I feel like we will thrive once again."

Before the semi-finals, words hold little weight. England will need to push any nerves to the side and start strong.

Both England and Sarina Wiegman had to exhibit flexibility and adjust their strategies throughout the tournament to surmount new obstacles.

This was particularly evident following their gruelling match against Nigeria, which culminated in a nail-biting penalty shootout. The team's connection has only grown stronger as a result.