England 2-1 Colombia: Lionesses come from behind to secure semi-final spot

England have secured their place in the semi-finals for the third Women's World Cup in a row after goals from Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo secured a 2-1 win.

England were looking to book their spot in the semi-final against Australia, but they were going to have to do so by coming from behind after Leicy Santos lifted a shot over Mary Earps.

But the Lionesses hit back instantly after Hemp capitalised on a mistake from the goalkeeper to poke England level leaving Catalina Pérez red-faced.

Russo seized on a loose ball and tucked away her second goal of the tournament to give England the lead in the second half.

England stood strong and resisted a barrage of Colombian attacks towards the end of the 90 minutes and they clung on to their semi-final spot.

England will take on the hosts Australia on Wednesday, August 16 for a place in the Women's World Cup final, as England bid to get there for the first time ever.

Story of the Match

Sarina Wiegman made one change to the side after England squeezed past Nigeria on penalties. Ella Toone replaced the suspended Lauren James in midfield as England looked set to line up in the same 3-5-2 formation.

Nelson Abadía also made just one change to his starting eleven as Manuela Vangeas, the scorer of a late stoppage-time winner against Germany earlier in the tournament, returned to the side in place of 18-year-old Ana Maria Guzmán. The match-winner Catalina Usme leads the line for Colombia.

Colombia started brightly as they looked energetic down the right-hand side. But the first chance of the game fell to England.

Lucy Bronze stood a cross up to the back post which was headed down by Russo towards Hemp whose effort was blocked bravely by Carolina Arias. But her block only fell to the path of Russo, whose driven shot was again blocked by the head of Arias. The Colombian defender was forced off for her brave efforts.

The Lionesses began to build some pressure with Russo again causing problems. Hemp this time floated a cross in and Russo's flicked header was straight down the throat of the Colombia goalkeeper.

Linda Caicedo created the South American side's first opening as she raced away down the left inside, the Real Madrid winger chopped inside intelligently before whipping an effort high and wide.

England had two chances in quick succession both falling to Rachel Daly. The first came from a mishit shot from Georgia Stanway which dropped to an unmarked Daly at the back post, but she could not generate the power and direction to put it past Perez. The second was much harder as she looked to fire in from range but effort was lifted over the bar.

Colombia's quick feet and trickery were causing England's backline problems. England failed to deal with a cross which fell to the feet of Caicedo who danced her way through the England defence before firing into the legs of Millie Bright.

The South American side began to control the game as half-time edged closer, and on the stroke of the break, Colombia had lift off. It was Santos who's flair down the right-hand side opened up a bit of space. She looked to loft the ball into the box and she caught Mary Earps out as the ball just dropped over her head and nestled into the back of the net.

Wiegman's side responded well in the six added on minutes as they looked to find an immediate equaliser. They did just that in fortuitous fashion. The Colombia goalkeeper looked set to gather the ball easily but she spilled the ball straight into the feet of Hemp who prodded into an empty net.

Second Half

England worked a smart free-kick as Stanway sliped in Hemp, who clipped a ball into the six-yard box. The keeper came to collect but again does so with little confidence and grabbed the ball at the second time of asking, with Bright sniffing around.

England completed their turnaround as Russo pounced on another costly Colombia error. Stanway found a pocket of space before threading the ball through to the new Arsenal striker who latched onto the loose ball after it deflected off Daniela Arias. Russo composed herself and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Colombia were on the hunt for an equaliser of their own. Lorena Bedoya took aim from distance but Earps followed it all the way and palmed her effort over the bar. Had that of hit hack of net we might have been looking at the goal of the tournament.

England looked to be in trouble as Colombia sprung a quick counter-attack led by Caicedo. She had Santos free to her right, but just as she looked to switch play Jess Carter stepped across to make an important intervention.

The Lionesses were almost left embarrased as sloppy play in the England midfield gave Mayra Ramirez the chance to charge into the England box. But Alex Greenwood nipped in and Carter cleaned it up.

Colombia started to really impose themselves on the game as substitute Ivonne Chaćon was picked out in the box, but Bright was across to block and Greenwood then followed up to smother the chance.

England were resilient and powered into the last four.

Player of the Match - Lauren Hemp

Hemp was outstanding for England today, she left everything out there and did not stop running all game.

She was in the right place at the right time for England as she prodded in the equaliser just before half-time. But her powerful and relentless running caused issues for the Colombian full-backs all game.