Japan 1-2 Sweden: Super Swedes set up Spain Semi Final at Japan's Expense

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Mina Tanaka of Japan is challenged by Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

In the second World Cup quarter-final, Japan's World Cup fairytale ended with a 2-1 defeat to Sweden at Eden Park, setting up a tie with Spain, who overcame Holland 2-1 in the earlier quarter-final.

Thanks to this defeat for Futoshi Ikeda's Japan, it now ensures that there will be a new name on the Women's World Cup Trophy, following the Japanese's defeat.

Japan's route to the quarter-final included a stunning 4-0 win over Spain in the group stages and a 3-1 win over Norway in the Round of 16.

Sweden booked their place at Eden Park with one of the most dramatic penalty shootout wins in recent memory, knocking out current holders, the USA.

Story of the Match:

Futoshi Ikeda made just one change from the Round of 16 win over Norway, with Hina Sugita coming into the side for her second start of the tournament in place of Jun Endo.

Sweden however, named the same side that knocked out the USA.

We know how efficient and brilliant Japan has been in this tournament. Still, Sweden settled into the game fantastically, heralding a tight defensive unit in front of the hero of the USA game, Zecira Musovic.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: The shirt of Zecira Musovic is displayed inside the Sweden dressing room prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau , New Zealand. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Soon enough, we saw Japan's attacking prowess as Mina Tanaka tried to thread a pass through the defence but Amanda Ilestedt's outstretched leg stopped that attack from going any further.

Right at the midway point of the first half, a big let-off for the Japanese. The ball over the top found Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Japan's keeper Ayaka Yamashita hesitated. It looked for all the world that Blackstenius would poke the ball home, however, she went with the outside of her right boot and saw her effort bobble the wrong side of the post in the first real chance of the game.

Sweden certainly made amends for that Blackstenius miss. A little under ten minutes later, a ball was swung into the box and Japan simply couldn't clear the lines. A few sliced clearances away just didn't fall to a blue shirt and in stole Amanda Ilestedt to prod home the opener and her fourth, yes fourth goal at the tournament for the new Arsenal centre-back and give Sweden the lead they deserve, to put Japan behind in this tournament for the very first time.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Amanda Ilestedt (C) of Sweden celebrates with teammates Stina Blackstenius (L) and Fridolina Rolfo (R) after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau , New Zealand. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Sweden certainly didn't take their foot off the gas after the goal, hustling and harrying every Japan ball which was epitomised when Yui Hasegawa, who had been so key in the win over Norway, was fully restricted to be her usual creative self, by the Swedes. A few neat one two's set the ball back for Filippa Angeldahl whose long-range effort was well held by Yamashita.

Sweden so nearly doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime. A swerving long-range effort from the Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani looked destined for the bottom right, but a stunning fingertip save from Yamashita, diverted the ball onto the post, and thankfully for Japan, rolled across the line where it could be hooked back to safety. Sweden again arrowed another shot at goal a minute or so afterwards, with Angeldahl's effort too straight and a whole lot easier for Yamashita.

Second half:

Japan looked to freshen things up at halftime with the introduction of Jun Endo in place of Hina Sugita.

Sweden shot out the blocks in the second half, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd driving at the Japanese defence and lashing an effort goalward, which was brilliantly kept out by Yamashita. From the resulting corner, Japan seemed to clear their lines well, but Fuka Nagano, after a VAR check was penalised for a handball, gifting Sweden the perfect chance to double their lead.

Manchester City's Filippa Angeldahl stepped up and cooly stroked her penalty to Yamashita's right, sending the keeper the wrong way, leaving Japan a mountain to climb.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Filippa Angeldal of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Endo certainly made an impression after coming on, driving down the left, pinning her marker back and trying to drag Japan forward. Endo's cross found Aoba Fujino at the back stick, but her volley into the ground bounced up and over Musovic's crossbar.

Further Japanese fresh legs were required as Riko Ueki replaced Mina Tanaka to add more robust firepower to the Japanese attack in a desperate attempt to claw their way back into the game.

Japan started to knock at the Sweden door, Fujino tip-toed her way across the box before arrowing a low left-footed shot goal ward which Zecira Musovic superbly kept out.

As their opponents were starting to build up a head of steam, Sweden manager, Peter Gerhardsson made a double role of the dice, bringing on penalty shootout hero Lina Hurtig and Madelen Janogy in place of Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani.

The penalty drama in games kept on coming however, Madelen Janogy simply had the worst start, bringing down Riko Ueki, with the referee, Esther Staubli showing no hesitation in pointing to the spot and handing Japan a lifeline.

Ueki stepped up however and crashed her penalty off the crossbar, which seemed to end all hopes of the Japanese comeback.

However, they were not done there.

First, a free kick was awarded, Fujino stepped up, curled it over the wall and like Ueki's penalty, came off the crossbar, bounced the right side of the line from a Sweden perspective and somehow ricocheted to safety. But the Swedes made a hash of clearing the ball, which eventually fell to second half substitute, Honoka Yayashi, who stabbed the loose ball home for her first international goal, and put the game back in the melting pot.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Honoka Hayashi of Japan reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Ten minutes of added time were put up on the board and everyone with a Swedish persuasion must have collectively gasped, Japan had been given another lifeline and after their brilliant second-half performance, you could probably argue they deserved extra time.

They brought on some more fresh legs, bringing on Maika Hamano, who plays her club football in Sweden, in place of Hana Takahashi.

Japan couldn't quite muster up any more clear-cut chances, which saw their World Cup dreams collapse before their eyes against Sweden.

Player of the Match: Amanda Ilestedt

For a defender to have scored four goals, which is just one behind the tournaments current leading goalscorer (Japan's Miyazawa Hinata) you could be forgiven for thinking that said defender takes penalties or free kicks.

Amanda Ilestedt doesn't, the new Arsenal centre-back just has superb ability in both boxes.

Having scored three goals in games against South Africa and Italy in the group stages, she prodded home the opening goal in the first half here, pouncing on a loose ball to give Sweden the lead they deserved.

In her own box, and her more natural habitat of defending, Ilestedt was displaying all the qualities that made Jonas Eidevall swoop to bring her to North London.

She won all of her duels, and provided an excellent last-ditch block at 2-0 to prevent Japan from creating a scoring chance, whilst also having 93% passing accuracy in a tremendous display from the imperious centre half.