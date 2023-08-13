Wiegman praises "resilient" Lionesses after overcoming "dangerous" Colombia

England moved just two games from glory as they beat a determined Colombia 2-1 yesterday at Stadium Australia.

Las Cafeteras opened the scoring in front the 75, 784 in attendance as Leicy Santos caught Mary Earps napping.

Lauren Hemp scrambled in an equaliser before the break after Catalina Pérez fumbled.

Alessia Russo was the difference maker with her goal on the hour mark, yet it definitely wasn't an easy outing for the Lionesses.

Now, they prepare to face co-hosts Australia in Sydney's semi-final.

England expected "tough challenge" in Colombia team

Right after the game, a proud Sarina Wiegman reflected on her side's performance while praising a difficult opponent.

"It was a very tough challenge but we didn't expect anything else. Again, we showed resilience. I thought in the first half, we played pretty good. We did what we wanted to do, find spaces."

"Only in brief moments were we too sloppy on the ball and Colombia were really dangerous on the counterattacks. We conceded that goal but before half time we came back. I actually thought the goalkeeper already had the ball then all of a sudden I saw it in the goal!"

"In the second half it was hard - they tried to push. We knew they were very dangerous up front. Again, I'm so proud of the team and how we find a way to keep the score, to win finals duels there. We need to keep the ball a little better. We could have finished a little earlier."

Thoughts on the goal scorers

While there's nothing quite like scoring at a World Cup, Wiegman highlighted alternative positives for both Lauren Hemp and Alessio Russo.

"First of all, they worked so hard for the team! That was very important too."

"They were everywhere. We were able to play forward. I thought at the beginning or at moments we could keep it a little better but they were really challenging Colombia's defence all the time."

A look ahead to co-host clash

As mentioned earlier, Sam Kerr's Australia await England in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Despite being buoyant after a penalty win against France, and the return of Kerr - Wiegman seemed composed ahead of her side's biggest challenge yet.

"This (Colombia game) was big too! This felt like an away game. When we're in the game, we play. You just concentrate on the game. It's just really fantastic that we can be here and we're a part of it. We're through to the semi-finals. Now we have a little rest, then we prepare for Australia."

In more exuberant fashion, Lauren Hemp added to her manager's post-match sentiment, saying:

“I thought we controlled most of the game, they had counter-attacks but we knew what they were going to bring. I thought we dealt with it quite well, we played really well and long may that continue."

“You have seen we have changed formation a bit, as a group we are adaptable and anyone can come on and change a game.”

“I am buzzing for the semis. We are all feeling really confident. Australia, bring it on. I'm absolutely over the moon, I can't wait. The atmosphere here was incredible and it's going to be incredible again. That's when you thrive, I feel like we will thrive once again."