England prepare for life without Lauren James ahead of Colombia test

Ghosts returned to haunt England on Monday, as the Lionesses scraped past Nigeria on penalties. In the process, Lauren James suffered from a situation all too familiar to the English faithful.

As the referee changed her initial decision to a red card, shades of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney sprung to mind. Beckham's fierce reaction against Argentina in 1998 catapulted England to World Cup disappointment; Rooney's lash-out against Portugal in 2006 epitomised the golden generation's efforts to win a major trophy. In those two situations, England crashed out, with disappointment and frustration directed towards the youngsters.

Yet on Monday, ten-player England narrowly survived a Nigerian upset, with Chloe Kelly's sensational penalty relieving the stress across the country. The cause of James' will forever cast a question mark over England's World Cup campaign; the 21-year-old looked lost against Nigeria, often struggling to combine with Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. A wave of frustration, all too powerful, led to her dismissal.

But as is always the case with knockout football, the European champions must look forward. On Saturday, Sarina Wiegman's team face a Colombia side fighting against the odds. Their win against Germany encapsulated the spirit within the side, with teenage sensation Linda Caicedo defying expectations every match.

Colombia, often described as 'the gateway to America', has a new meaning down under. On Saturday, they are the Lionesses' gateway to a World Cup semi-final.

Wiegman's tactical dilemma

With James unavailable, Sarina Wiegman has a conundrum on her cards. Just a month ago, it would have been a positive headache for the Dutch manager, but now, the 53-year-old is left scratching her head whilst finalising preparations.

Against Haiti and Denmark, the Lionesses played in a 4-3-3. They looked lost, void of ideas, and unable to break down their opposition. Despite two wins from two, England knew an early exit would be on the cards without changes.

The changes against China sparked life into England, with a back five of Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, and Rachel Daly looking assured in defence. The same defence was kept against Nigeria, and although they kept a clean sheet, it is unclear if Wiegman will stick with the same formation.

Chloe Kelly or Ella Toone are expected to replace James, with both capable of playing for the Lionesses on the biggest stage. Kelly's stunning penalty on Monday added to an ever-growing list of key moments in her career. The winner in the Euros final? The winning penalty in the Finalissima at Wembley? She has done it all and, as the pressure rises, Kelly is the one player England will want on the pitch.

James offered a direct threat in the final third, often finding the half-spaces and combining with Russo and Hemp. Although Nigeria isolated her threat, the Chelsea winger will remain hard to replace. Toone and Kelly are not as explosive as the 21-year-old, but their club partnerships with Russo and Hemp respectively make the decision for Wiegman even tougher.

Dealing with Caicedo's threat

Just over three years ago, Caicedo was dealing with a life-changing series of events. The teenage sensation was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, forcing her to undertake surgery in March 2020 and the resulting chemotherapy. Caicedo was fighting one of life's cruellest diseases at the age of 15.

In September 2020, as the world fought against the Covid-19 pandemic, Caicedo was declared cancer-free. She has only progressed as a footballer, but more importantly as a human, since then. The 18-year-old has created a legacy within Colombia this World Cup, even at such a young age.

Her opening goal against South Korea kickstarted her tournament. Driving down the left flank, cutting in, and firing a powerful shot directly at Young-Geul Yoon. A goalkeeping blunder lent a hand to Caicedo, but her drive and directness symbolised her importance to the South American country.

It was a similar story against Germany, with Caicedo's stunning goal, arguably the goal of the tournament, catapulting her country to victory against one of the tournament favourites. With quick feet and a powerful strike into the top right corner, the Real Madrid winger showed why England must fear her on Saturday, even if she has been isolated in her two most recent matches.

Often roaming from flank to flank, Caicedo will go head to head with the expected duo of Daly and Bronze at wing-back. Daly, an unconventional left-back, is far from comfortable with one on one defensive duties. Despite threatening in the final third, Bronze also struggles to combat attacking directness towards her. Their battle with Caicedo may define England's future.

Russo and Hemp's attacking struggles

England have not been the footballing powerhouse many expected them to be this World Cup. The 6-1 win against China is now seemingly acting as an anomaly within a consistent trend; the Lionesses struggle to break teams down.

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo have scored just two combined goals this campaign, both coming in the demolition against China. In both the 4-3-3 and 5-3-2, the Lionesses have looked disjointed in the final third, with the attacking duo struggling to finish off chances in the box.

Newly-announced Gunner, Russo, offers fluidity up until the final third, often assisting within the transition, but the 24-year-old rarely looks clinical in front of goal. For Manchester United last season, she missed four big chances with a shot-conversion rate of 10.3%.

Although this is superior to other strikers within the WSL, couple it with her goalscoring record (ten goals in 20 matches), and it paints a bleaker picture. Russo is not as effective as an out-and-out striker, compared to her importance within the buildup play.

Similarly, Hemp is being used as an unconventional striker. The 23-year-old often threats from left wing, where she scored seven and assisted six for Manchester City last season. However, with just eleven goals in her 42 England appearances, Hemp can not be relied on for consistent goals.

England face Colombia at 11:30 AM BST at Stadium Australia, Sydney. A win would seal a place in the semi-finals against hosts Australia or a resurgent France side. As the countdown ticks away, Wiegman faces several tactical dilemmas, including how to deal with the tricky winger of Caicedo.