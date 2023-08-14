Spain vs Sweden: 2023 Women's World Cup Semi-Final Preview

Spain take on Sweden in the first semi-final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, as both sides try and reach the final for the first time ever.

The side of the draw that both these European sides have been on has been incredibly tough, and both have had to overcome large obstacles in order to reach the final four.

With Spain ending the group stages with a large defeat to the hands of Japan, many pondered if the Spanish had lost their spark.

Those worries were quickly laid to rest in the round of 16, as they stormed to a 5-1 win over Switzerland, with Aitana Bonmati having an absolute blinder.

The win would set up a quarter final tie against the Netherlands, who had shown themselves to be canny operators this tournament.

In a game of attrition, Mariona Caldentey’s penalty ten minutes from time looked to have given Spain the win, only for Stefanie van der Gragt’s thunderous strike in stoppage time that sent the game into extra time.

Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn missed a whole host of chances to send her team through, and she would be made to rue those missed opportunities, as Selma Paralluelo’s stunning solo goal downed the Dutch.

After maintaining a 100% record in the group stages, Sweden’s reward was a game against women’s football overlords, the USA.

Without a doubt the Americans dominated the affair, but Zecira Musovic played the game of her life to keep her side in it, as she led her side to a win on penalties over the current champions.

In the quarters, they faced off against Japan, a team who had dazzled viewers with their attacking brand of football.

Like in their game against the USA, Sweden stifled Japan out for a vast majority of the tie, and they found themselves two up with goals from Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldahl.

Japan did have their chances, as they hit the bar twice and missed a penalty. Honoka Hayashi did pull a goal back, but it was too little too late, and it was Sweden who set up a tie against the Spanish.

These two last met in a friendly in October. Rebecka Blomqvist had given the Swedes the lead, but a goal from Martona Caldentey secured a draw for Spain.

Team News

Spain

While no one has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game so far, there are some doubts lingering over the Spanish camp.

Laia Codina hobbled off against the Netherlands, and her status for the semi-final is currently unknown.

Aitana Bonmati also picked up a knock in the game on Friday, but she should be fine to start against Sweden.

Jorge Vilda may also be tempted to bring in Paralluelo in from the start too, especially as she made such a big impact in the quarters.

Sweden

While there are doubts in the Spain camp, there are no such concerns for the Swedish team.

There are no known injuries, and manager Peter Gerhardsson may pick the same team that started against Japan.

Without a doubt, the trio of Musovic, Ilestedt and Magda Eriksson have been superb, and Spain will find it tricky to get past them.

Predicted Line-ups

Spain

Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Ivana, Battle; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Gonzalez. (4-3-3)

Sweden

Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Spain – Jenni Hermoso

Against the Netherlands, Hermoso was superb, and now she’s found her groove, I’d expect her to be the key player for Spain.

In her role in the midfield three, she works so hard. We know her strengths going forward, but tracking back and defending, she has been exceptional.

Especially when Sweden pack out the midfield, Hermoso’s vision and work rate will be important if Spain are to win.

Sweden – Amanda Ilestedt

Sitting one goal behind Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, Ilestedt could put herself right at the top of the Golden Boot race with another strong performance Tuesday.

We know she’s a threat up top, but her defensive side has been top drawer this tournament.

The adaptability this team have shown against different opposition shows that they have the credentials to be world champions, and Ilestedt’s defensive dominance has been a huge part of that.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Eden Park, situated in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 09:00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game is available to watch on BBC One and on the iPlayer.