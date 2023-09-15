Mikel Arteta 'ready for battle' as Arsenal face tough trip to Everton.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ahead of Arsenal's upcoming trip to Goodison Park on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta spoke to the media.

The Gunners haven't beat Everton away from home in six years, with Arsène Wenger being the last Arsenal manager to come away from the blue side of Merseyside with a result.

Arsenal travel to the Northwest in good form though, having beat Manchester United 3-1 in their last Premier League outing to maintain their impressive unbeaten start to the new campaign.

Team News

Arteta confirmed that he had no fresh injury concerns as his squad returned from the international break.

The Spaniard did however provide an update on the already sidelined Thomas Partey.

He said: "He's still a few weeks away, he's got a muscle injury.

"He's progressing well, but he's still a few weeks away."

The 41-year-old also confirmed that Bukayo Saka was fit, after it was reported he was suffering with an achilles problem.

He said: "He's fine. He trained normally today so there's nothing to report there.

"Every player has always pains or issues, that's normal in elite sport, but it's nothing to worry about."

The Arsenal manager was also optimistic of club captain, Martin Odegaard, signing a new contract in the coming weeks.

He said: "He's a massive player for us. He's a really important player for now and the future.

"We are extremely happy to have him, and we want to keep him here for a long time.

"I'm always optimistic, we're really close with him and his agent. Whenever that's confirmed we will announce it."

Everton

Having made a total of 174 appearances during his time at Everton, Arteta still holds the Toffees in high regard, however the now Arsenal man is ready to beat his former side.

He said: "There's a bug emotional attachment to that football club for the years I spent there, the memories that I have, so I'm always grateful.

"It was a big, big part of my playing career and now as a coach I have to go there, and I want to beat them."

Arteta didn't shy away from the fact that Goodison Park is a ground that his side has famously struggled at in recent years either.

He said: "Before I came here we’ve been to grounds where we haven’t won in 17 years and we’ve done it.

"We have to look at what’s important, what we lacked in certain games, and it’s just about putting that right and doing it."

Although Arsenal have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season, Arteta warned that Everton's style of play would be tough for his side to overcome.

He said: "Sometimes we cannot avoid a battle. There are certain balls that you have to prove and they have a certain style of play that they are extremely good at.

"We have a very different one and when you are trying to impose your way of playing it is about trying to make sure your opponents’ strengths are completely hiding and yours are coming out every time to fulfil your time."

Over the last three years Everton have been a club on the cusp of relegation from the Premier League, and Arteta gave his thoughts on his former club's current predicament.

He said: "Yeah, but that’s the history of football clubs. The challenge we have today is the competition.

"The project that they have there with the new stadium and everything they’re trying to do is very exciting.

"But like everybody you go through tough times. It’s how you overcome those situations to be better."

Champions League

Next week Arsenal will compete in the Champions League for the first time in seven years, and despite being excited, Arteta was keen to remain full focussed on the task at hand.

He said: "I’m really excited about it, but first Everton and that’s the only one we have in mind.

"Our record speaks for itself. In the last six years we haven’t won there so we’re going to have to earn it, we’re going to have to be at our best to be there. That’s something we haven’t managed to do, so we’ll have to start."

Despite the fact that Arsenal will be playing up to three games a week for the foreseeable future, Arteta seemed confident that his players would be up to the task.

He said: "Well, it’s exactly the same as last year. We played every three days but it was in the Europa League.

"The competition is different, especially after being away for seven years, but it’s exciting.

"This is where we want to be. When you look at the fixtures and the games we have to play, everybody is really looking forward to it."

Vinai Venkatesham

Following the news that current Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham will step down next summer, Arteta was grateful for his contributions to the club.

He said: "Well, he’s been here 14 years and I think he has the right to make that call. He’s made that call, he thinks it’s the best thing for him and for his future and family.

"From my side I had a great working relationship with him, I enjoyed it. He’s someone who, first of all I value, I’ve always enjoyed what we’ve done.

"We want to wish him the best. But he still has a lot of things to do in the meantime until the end of the season."

Nicolas Pepe

Last week Nicolas Pepe left Arsenal on a free transfer, after originally signing for a fee of £72million from Lille in 2019.

Despite making a huge loss on the 28-year-old, Arteta offered his sympathy to his former player.

He said: "I wasn’t involved in the process of that deal but what I can say is that he was a phenomenal boy who tried really hard and tried his best, so it’s not his fault the amount of money we paid at the time.

"When things aren’t working you have to move on. There is no point trying something when it’s not working for either so I think it’s best for both parties."

A number of other first team players departed the club this summer alongside Pepe, and Arteta wished them all the best in their new ventures.

He said: "Yes, but obviously there are moments for players. Not only for him but for Rob leaving and the others who have left on loan.

"You have an emotional attachment with them and you have tried to get the best out of them, but there are periods and sometimes you can love the player but there is a player who plays in this position as well who does so well.

"There are many factors but we certainly wish them the very best and hopefully they can fulfill their dreams somewhere else."

Following the Gunners' transfer business this season, only three players remain in the squad who predate the arrival of Arteta.

It's safe to say that this squad now has Arteta's stamp on it, however the Spaniard was quick to deny that that added any extra pressure on him.

He said: "I don’t think any pressure is going to be bigger than what we put on ourselves internally every single day.

"When you have the players you have made the decision to coach them. They are not my players, they are players for the club.

"The team evolves, the squad evolves so when you are here for more years that will happen regularly like any other squad in the world."

Declan Rice

Declan Rice was Arsenal's marquee summer signing after joining the club from West Ham United for £105million.

Despite the lofty price tag, the 24-year-old has looked right at home in the Arsenal midfield, and Arteta was eager to heap praise on his new man.

He said: "Obviously, you always hope that that transition is going to be smooth and fast.

"Sometimes the reality is different, but in this case I think it’s been really positive.

"I think he’s found it really easy, I think he’s understood the team and the way of playing really fast. Things are going well for him."