Tottenham vs Sheffield United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action after the international break to take on winless Sheffield United in North London this weekend.

Spurs overcame an early Lyle Foster strike to beat Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor, their third consecutive league win under Ange Postecoglou, thanks in the most part to Heung-Min Son’s hat-trick.

The Blades sit just above the relegation zone after picking up their first point since their return to the top-flight with a 2-2 draw at home against Everton two weeks ago.

Cameron Archer starred in the stalemate with a goal on his league home debut, followed by the shot which cannoned off the post, onto Jordan Pickford’s back and into the net behind him.

Team News

The Lilywhites are not expected to make too many changes to the side that beat Burnley a fortnight ago with no recent injury concerns to contend with.

The fitness of Son and Cristian Romero, who have both been instrumental in Postecoglou’s impressive start, has been up for debate during the break, but both do seem to be fine ahead of the return to club action.

Giovani Lo Celso did not feature for his country this month as the Argentinian midfielder still finds his way back to full fitness after a lengthy lay off. He remains a doubt and likely will not be risked at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

James Maddison featured in England’s first game, but was an unused substitute in the victory against Scotland, so he should be back at full fitness ahead of the game.

Richarlison could feature, but it will likely be from the bench, as he did at Turf Moor before the break.

Sheffield United

Fortunately for Paul Heckingbottom, he looks set to have defender John Egan available again, after he overcame a knee problem to appear for the Republic of Ireland in the week.

That comes as a relief after Yasser Larouci hobbled off with a back injury in the game against Everton and looks set to miss the trip to the capital.

Leicester City loanee Luke Thomas could be the one to deputise for the Steel City side, after his move to the club towards the end of the Transfer Window.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is struggling with a hamstring issue, while Rhian Brewster is also a doubt with a thigh problem. They both could join Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and John Fleck on the injury list ahead of the game in North London.

Likely lineups

Tottenham Hotspur:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Sheffield United:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; McBurnie, Archer.

Key players:

Of course, the football Spurs have been playing this season has been a step above anything they produced last season, thanks to the arrival of Maddison. But with two clean sheets in four games, they have also looked more resolute.

That is largely thanks to the emergence of Cristian Romero at the heart of the back four. He was cast aside last season, not in the plans of the previous regime, but Postecoglou has brought him back into the fold with welcome arms and that has paid dividends.

His no-nonsense defending style has been criticised in the past as reckless, but the Argentine seems to be diverting his aggression into other areas of his game, especially becoming more of a threat at the other end of the pitch from set pieces.

Spurs need consistency in defence, it is something they have lacked for a while. If Romero stays fit, he has all the ability to be the star in the back line.

Sheffield United – Cameron Archer

The young England striker made an instant impact in his league debut against The Toffees last time out, with a fine finish to bring his side back level, before being at the centre of the goal that ensured his new team headed into half-time ahead.

Archer’s poacher-like instinct was the main draw for bringing the 21-year-old to Bramall Lane, to fill the hole left by Iliman Ndiaye’s departure in the summer.

He adds a different dynamic that can complement the physical play of Oli McBurnie, the classic big-man-little-man combination.

Blades have seen this before in Brewster – a young, English striker with bundles of energy and an eye for goal – and it has not yet worked out. Whether it will with Archer, it remains to be seen, but he has all the traits to become the star man in the red and white half of the Steel City.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plays host to the game between Spurs and Sheffield United.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 3 pm BST on Saturday, September 16. Peter Bankes is the referee in the middle, with Graham Scott acting as the VAR.

How can I watch?

The game is not live on TV in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be available after full-time on Saturday evening.