Thomas Frank hopeful Brentford can maintain progression as Premier League gets 'more and more competitive'

Thomas Frank is hopeful Brentford can continue their progression as a club as they prepare to start their third Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Bees achieved their best top-flight finish since 1938 last season, finishing 9th in the table having achieved memorable victories against Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, as well as this weekend’s opposition, missing out on a place in Europe by two points, even after completing a shock double over City on the final day of the season.

Frank feels that there are more levels for his squad to tap into in which will help the club maintain its trajectory over the last two campaigns.

“We will definitely still try to have progress, still try to develop, still try to add layers, still try to be better,” he said.

“Every single day I want to develop the players, I want to add new layers. I think, just an example, we have some young players in [Aaron] Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, [and] Mikkel Damsgaard, I expect them to be better this year, all four of them. And if they get better, then hopefully that makes the team better.

“Three players that are not ‘young, young’ but ‘young-ish’ in Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry, and Mathias Jensen, all three had a very good season last year; I personally expect all three to add another layer, so if all that adds up then hopefully we can keep doing well.”

The Dane went on to add:

“The bottom eleven is so tight. The Premier League is getting more and more competitive. I will say the top six, plus the three clubs, are running a little bit away from the rest of us, and the rest eleven is very, very tight.

“We hope that we can progress, we hope that we can add layers, we hope we can do more. We have never been satisfied with just staying in the Premier League or just surviving, we would like to be an asset for the Premier League, but the minimum criteria to stay in the Premier League will be an unbelievable success.”

Uncertainty surrounding Tottenham approach

This weekend’s opposition have an almost enigmatic aura about them. There have been some big changes in north London, most notably the impending departure of the club’s record scorer Harry Kane, as well as the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, who is bringing a forward-thinking, possession-based style to the club, something the supporters have been crying out for years for.

While slow to fill necessary positions, hampering their pre-season preparations, Spurs have been busy in the transfer market and will be an exciting proposition heading into the new campaign. Frank feels Sunday’s meeting at the Gtech Community Stadium will be “very close” and that he has been impressed with what his opposite number is implementing throughout the summer.

“Tottenham, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They are a very good team, a very good club, they have fantastic players, they have appointed an exciting coach in Ange [Postecoglou]. What he did at Celtic was very, very impressive, and what he’s trying to do with Tottenham now in the pre-season games we’ve followed looks exciting, so that will be a very, very difficult game.

“But we also know that we are a good team, and we believe in ourselves, and know at home, at the Gtech, we are difficult to handle and we’ll do everything we can to come flying out and attack, and be brave and aggressive, hopefully with the backing of our fans.”

Brentford head coach was later asked what he expects from the Australian’s side and how it will differ from his predecessors.

“It looks like they would like to dominate more in possession. It looks like they have good structure in that aspect. [They are] very clear in what way he wants to do thing, a clear structure in the final third, so I think we’ll see a Tottenham team that will be more offensive. It will be interesting.”

Full of praise for Raya and confidence in Flekken

While most of the attention has been on how Brentford are going to replace Ivan Toney, who is three months into his suspension following 232 breaches of the FA’s betting laws, there is a big void to fill with the imminent departure of David Raya.

The 27-year-old is on course to join Arsenal on an initial season-long loan with a club option to buy for a reported £27 million next summer and has proven to be an instrumental figure in Brentford’s surprise pursuit for European football, keeping 54 clean sheets in 161 appearances over four seasons in west London and being argued as one the club’s greatest ever shot-stoppers.

During his pre-match press conference on Friday, Frank confirmed that he is not with the squad, and he expects the deal to be completed soon. The Dane was not short of praise and backs him to push Aaron Ramsdale to become Arsenal’s number one.

“His time with us has been remarkable.

“[It has] been a fantastic journey we’ve been on together, in many ways. He came here, he had a fantastic first season where we just missed out on promotion in the play-off final, where he was involved in the 1-0 goal.

“He showed a strong mentality, came back even stronger. Next year we got promoted, [he] got a big injury first year in the Premier League, overcame that, and had a fantastic second season in the Premier League.

“I back him and believe in him, but that’s not for me to talk too much about.”

The club anticipated his departure this summer, after he rejected two contract offers from the club and spoke openly of a desire to win trophies, and moved quick to acquire Freiburg and Netherlands goalkeeper, Mark Flekken. Frank believes the 30-year-old is excellent addition, arguing that he was one of the best in Germany last season.

“We have bought a ‘keeper that is very good as well. Flekken was one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga last year.

“I really like his personality, I think he has got some of that leadership in him, he’s an experienced ‘keeper, I like his distribution, I think it’s really good, I like his dominance in the area for crosses or set-pieces, and I think one of his big skills is also one-v-one situations, he is really, really strong there. I think he have got a fantastic replacement.

“[…] I am very confident that he will do well”.

However, his start to life at Brentford has been far from ideal. Brentford struggled during their participation in the Premier League Summer Series and conceded eights goals in three games, with the Dutchman conceded all but one of them, against Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Aston Villa, as Brentford earned one point at the tournament and were the only team to fail to win.

As a result, Flekken has come under scrutiny from sections of the fanbase, with some putting on the pressure from him to replicate what Raya has been producing, in terms of shot-stopping. Frank told VAVEL that he doesn’t care what a small percentage of the supporters say online but admits it’s natural for a player to come under the microscope and be compared to who they’re replacing.

“What I would say is that is natural that a new keeper, a new player, that is coming into the team and need to adapt to a new league, and I think it’s absolutely fair to say that Mark, from the first game, to the second game, to the third game, to the fourth game against Lille got a little bit better each time, and I think he played a good game against Lille.

“But, of course, Mark needs to perform, I’m pretty sure he knows that. It’s football, he’s 30 years old, he knows that he needs to perform, and he knows that there was a good keeper in the goal before him, but the good thing is now Mark is a good keeper.”

Raya’s departure opens up an opportunity for Thomas Strakosha to put his name in contention to start. Signed as a free agent following his departure from Lazio last summer, Strakosha’s first season in England was far from ideal as he made just two appearances and missed most of the season through injury or was second-fiddle to an in-form Raya.

Frank told VAVEL that he is happy to have the Albania international back in contention.

“There is always competition. Thomas had a difficult season last year, [he] was very unlucky with injuries that pushed him back so, first and foremost, we’re just happy that he’s able to train fully and maximum out there, so that’s good, and, of course, there’s competition and it’s good to see him back in training.”

Team news

“Bryan [Mbeumo], 100% ready and I don’t think it is any surprise that he will start on Sunday. I don’t think that’s a shocker, so I think I can say that. Christian [Norgaard] is ready to be involved in the team, Frank [Onyeka] will be assessed tomorrow [Saturday]."