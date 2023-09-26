Hull City vs Plymouth Argyle: Championship Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

After amassing 101 points on their way to the League One title last season, Plymouth Argyle were always going to be a force to be reckoned with upon their return to England's second tier. A 6-2 victory over Norwich last weekend saw Argyle clip the wings of the high-flying Canaries and make a statement to the whole league that they are to be taken seriously at this level.

Saturday afternoon sees The Pilgrims make the long journey north to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City. The Tigers go into this game full of confidence after a 3-1 win over Stoke extended their unbeaten run to seven games and saw them rise up to fourth in the table.

With just one win at home this season, Hull will be looking at this fixture as a chance to pick up a much-needed three points and cement themselves as genuine promotion contenders.

Despite their strong performances at Home Park this campaign, when on their travels, Argyle have struggled. With just one point from four away matches this season, The Pilgrims have shipped an average of two goals per game and scored less than one when outside of Devon.

Off the back of a dominant victory against Norwich, this fixture stands out as a great chance for Argyle to get their first win on the road. Unfortunately for the away side, Hull are yet to lose a home league game this season and will not make life easy for their opponents.

Team News

Hull City

The main headache for Liam Rosenior going into this fixture will come from the absence of starting centre-back, Jacob Greaves. Picking up his fifth yellow card in the win over Stoke, Greaves will now be forced to watch from the sidelines whilst Sean McLoughlin will get the vote of confidence for this fixture.

Hull will also be without Jason Lokilo who suffered a knock in training during the week as well as Greg Docherty who is still recovering from a long-term injury.

Dogukan Sinik and Matty Jacob both returned to action for Hull's under-21 side last week, but neither will be ready for first-team inclusion quite yet.

Club captain Lewie Coyle will return for Saturday's game after being forced to sit out due to concussion protocols. Ozan Tufan has had limited opportunities over recent games however, Saturday may finally see him return to full fitness and find himself back in the starting eleven.

Plymouth Argyle

The main headline going into Saturday's game will be the loss of Callum Wright to a knee ligament injury. Argyle boss, Steven Schumacher conceded that the 23-year-old will be out of action for around six weeks as a result of the injury suffered during The Pilgrim's 4-1 loss to Bristol City.

Schumacher also delivered the news that young fullback, Saxon Earley, has undergone surgery on his ankle and will not be available again until the new year.

With a full week's rest owing to not taking part in the midweek EFL cup games, Argyle will likely look to keep the same starting eleven that played against Norwich and try to replicate the same success.

Predicted Lineups

Hull City

Allsop, Vinagre, McLoughlin, Jones, Christie; Seri, Morton, Philogene, Slater; Connolly, Delap.

Plymouth Argyle

Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Gibson; Edwards, Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Hardie, Azaz.

Key Players

Alfie Jones

With Jacob Greaves suspended for this fixture, a lot of the defensive onus will transfer over to his right-sided compatriot, Alfie Jones. Yet to miss a minute of action this season, Jones has thrived under Liam Rosenior's possession-heavy system, currently ranking second in the division for total passes completed.

Whilst the 25-year-old is evidently a natural with the ball at his feet, this does not mean that his defensive acumen has been sacrificed. The Englishman has won around 70% of his aerial duels this season and currently averages over one block and interception per game.

In an era in which defenders are being asked to do more with the ball at their feet, having a player like Jones who can combine comfort in possession with traditional defensive prowess is like gold dust for any manager.

Up against an Argyle side that average two goals per game, Hull's success on Saturday afternoon will likely come down to Jones' ability to marshal his defence in the absence of Greaves and ensure that The Tiger's unbeaten run can continue.

Morgan Whittaker

After a goal on the opening day, Morgan Whittaker had failed to find the back of the net in any of his following six league appearances. Whilst this may have seemed a cause for concern amongst Argyle fans, with eleven shots on target during this time, almost everyone knew that it would not be long until the 21-year-old was back on the scoresheet.

With a hat-trick against Norwich, Whittaker has found his scoring touch again. A strike from the edge of the box for his second along with a composed finish in behind for the third shows the range of skills the forward possesses and why he is bound to be a handful for Hull on Saturday.

Playing just behind the talisman Ryan Hardie, the former Swansea man has racked up a number of assists this campaign. Whittaker boasts the ability to effortlessly switch between being the creator and the finisher in an Argyle side certain to give their opponents a challenge on Saturday afternoon.