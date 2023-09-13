Hull City vs Coventry City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

The first international break of the season is often relished by teams. Between the frantic nature of the opening fixtures and the chaos of deadline day, the break in league action is a welcomed respite for most sides.

Hull City host Coventry City in their return to league action after the break and will look to continue on from their shock victory over title favourites, Leicester City. The Tigers' victory at the King Power sees them sitting in the playoff places after five games played.

Their opponents on Friday night come into the game looking to pick up a result after a mixed bag to start the campaign. Just one win for Coventry from their opening five outings is not what many fans expected from a side that went all the way to the playoff final last year.

This game will prove an important test for both sides with Hull desperate to cement themselves as promotion candidates and Coventry eager to show they can replicate the form of last season.

Team news

Hull City

As was the case in the victory over Leicester, The Tigers will once again be without star player, Ozan Tufan. The Turkish international, who has already found the net on four occasions this season, has suffered a thigh injury which will keep him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

The good news for Hull fans is that a number of their deadline signings will be in contention for a place in the starting eleven. Jaden Philogene, James Furlong and Tyler Morton all arrived on the final day of the window and with a week to adjust to their new surroundings will be ready for action on Friday night.

Of these late arrivals, Philogene is most likely to appear from the start. The 21-year-old joined Hull from Aston Villa in a deal worth £5million and will be looking to hit the ground running at his new club.

Coventry City

Many Sky Blue's fans feared the worst when both Jay Dasilva and Milan van Ewijk were forced to leave the field prematurely during Coventry's draw at home to Watford. Thankfully, Mark Robins has put to bed any fears of a long term absence for the pair confirming that both fullbacks will be available for the trip to East Yorkshire.

The recent international break may cause some concern for Robins. Both Kasey Palmer and Joel Latibeaudiere travelled with Jamaica and did not return to the UK until Thursday, prompting concerns over fatigue ahead of the game.

Unfortunately for the away side, both Jamie Allen and Callum O’Hare look a long way off a return to full fitness however, the pair resuming contact training this week suggests that a return may not be too far in the distant future.

Predicted lineups

Hull City

Ingram; Vinagre, Greaves, Jones, Coyle; Seri, Slater, Twine, Philogene; Delap, Connolly.

Coventry City

Wilson; Thomas, McFadzean, Kitching; van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Bidwell; Ayari; Godden, Wright.

Key players

Jean Michaël Seri

After turning down offers from across Europe to join Hull City last summer, Jean Michaël Seri has quickly established himself as one of the most impressive midfielders in the league.

Forming a strong partnership with Regan Slater, Seri has been pivotal to Liam Rosenior's possession heavy philosophy, ranking fifth amongst Championship midfielders for passes completed and boasting the second best passing success rate in the division.

With two assists to his name already this season including an impressive diagonal ball for Liam Delap's goal against Leicester, the Ivorian has made himself the centrepiece of a Hull side making a statement of intent early on this season.

Matt Godden

Replacing the goals of Viktor Gyökeres was never going to be easy but with the arrival of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms this summer, Coventry looked to fill the void left by the Swede's departure. With just one goal between the pair this season, the goalscoring onus has fallen on Matt Godden, who has relished this opportunity.

The 32-year-old has scored four times already this season and looks to have finally cemented himself in the first team after a number of campaigns struggling for consistent minutes.

Sky Blue's boss Mark Robins has heaped praise on Godden, he said:

"[Godden] binds everything together at the moment, and he’s scoring goals. That’s what he is. He’ll find space, find half a yard and he’s a good finisher."

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Hull are the hosts for this fixture with the match taking place at the MKM Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 19:45 BST on Friday night.

How can I watch?

As a rearranged game meant to take place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot catch this game live.