Coventry City vs Sunderland: Championship Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Championship action is back on the agenda for Mark Robins and his Coventry City team as last years beaten playoff finalists welcome Sunderland to the Midlands.

The Sky Blues head into this one off the back of a 1-1 draw with Swansea City. Matty Godden opened the scoring for the away side, but Swansea's summer signing Jerry Yates equalised all of two minutes later to ensure a share of the spoils in Wales.

Robins' side have had mixed results from their opening three league matches, the above draw against Swansea, a defeat to rivals Leicester City on the opening day and a convincing 3-0 win over Middlesbrough sandwiched in between.

Sunderland picked up their first win of the campaign last time out. They fell behind to Hakeen Odofin's first half goal, but a double from Jobe Bellingham sealed his first two goals for the Wearside club, and a first three points of the season for Tony Mowbray's men.

Their other two Championship games this season have ended in defeats, a 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town on the opening day and a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale before picking up their first three points against The Millers last weekend.

Team news

Coventry City

The hope for Coventry City is that new loan signing Yasin Ayari will make his Sky Blues debut this weekend, just days after joining up with the squad from Brighton.

Signed on a season long loan, the former AIK Academy graduate made his first team debut at just 17 in his native Sweden, playing 48 times, before joining Brighton last summer.

Speaking to the clubs Official Website, Mark Robbins said:

“We’re very pleased to welcome Yasin to Coventry City.

“He is a versatile player who can play across the midfield area, but predominantly central, and is technically adept too with pace and energy."

Both Kasey Palmer and Milan van Ewijk will be assessed before the clash, with the latter being withdrawn in the 70th minute of the draw against Swansea with a suspected toe injury and the former not being able to take part at all.

Josh Eccles would be the man to take the wing back burden, if van Ewijk is ruled not fit to start.

Sunderland

Whilst Sunderland have had yet another knock on the injury front, signs that the injury crisis on Wearside might finally be letting up is clear to see.

Patrick Roberts won't be playing a part this weekend, with the Sunderland number 10 having sustained a minor hamstring injury, with his period of rehabilitation to last until after the September international break.

Fellow absentees Elliot Embleton and summer signing, Jenson Seelt returned to first team training this week, maybe too late to play any part for The Black Cats this weekend. Wonderkid Chris Rigg will be available for selection, with his concussion protocols set to end on Friday, the day before the game.

Long term absentees, Ross Stewart, Jay Matete, Corry Evans and Eliezer Mayenda all remain sidelined with long term injuries.

Predicted lineups

Coventry

Wilson (GK), Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudire, Kelly, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva, Sakamoto, Wright, Godden. (3-4-1-2)

Sunderland

Patterson (GK), Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Dack. (4-2-3-1)

Key players

Haji Wright

Since signing for Coventry for a club record fee of around £7.5 million in early August, it's easy to see why the seven cap star has talent bursting from every angle.

A goal on his full home debut in the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough saw the Stars and Stripes international endear himself almost instantly to the Coventry City faithful.

Adding to his goal with an assist for Godden's goal in the draw at Swansea, Wright has made an instant impact on our shores, one that if set to continue, will herald a new hero, for Coventry fans to savour.

Jobe Bellingham

Much like his Galactico elder brother, Jobe's footballing ability has been on the lips of every english second tier football fan this last week or so.

Memories of his absolute sitter he missed on his debut against Ipswich were left firmly in the dust with his double over Rotherham, with the midfielder covering every single blade of grass on the pitch against The Millers, all whilst bagging a brace.

With both goals coming from just a 1.6 xG from his three matches so far, if he carries on this fine form and starts to chip in with assists here and there, then Sunderland's striker search, may not need to be so strenuous after all.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game is taking place at Coventry City's CBS Arena with a kick off time of 15:00 on Saturday 26th August, 2023.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, this match is unavailable to watch live.