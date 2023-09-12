Middlesbrough transfer review

Middlesbrough achieved a fourth placed finish and fell just short of promotion last term despite a disappointing start to the season.

Boro loanees Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey all proved crucial in finishing in the play-offs last season.

An approach more focused on permanent acquisitions was implemented during the summer transfer window in order to avoid the prospect of losing important loanees at the end of the season.

Middlesbrough's loss of some of last seasons key players has left the club struggling at both ends of the pitch.

Here is an overview of Michael Carrick's incomings and outgoings.

Departures

Cameron Archer was influential towards Boro's success (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Cameron Archer arrived on loan from Aston Villalast January with Michael Carricks men pushing for a play-off finish and a potential fight for the top two.

Archer's 17 goal contributions in just 22 games made the now Sheffield United player a big source of goals in a Middlesbrough side that has since struggled for goals.

Aaron Ramsey was another Aston Villa loanee who arrived on Teesside in January.

The 20-year-old impressed as he contributed five goals before his injury in April.

Middlesbrough's inability to lure last seasons loanees back was further compounded when Ryan Giles opted to join Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

The 23-year-old left back continued his incredible playmaker record as he provided 11 assists last campaign and 10 the campaign before.

His linkup with Chuba Akpom was key to Middlesbrough's success last season and is clearly something they are missing this season.

Akpom, last seasons Championship top scorer, joined Dutch giants Ajax.

The 27-year-old became Middlesbrough's first 20+ league goal scorer since Bernie Slaven 33 years ago as he helped himself to 29 goals.

The former Boro outcast helped the team to become the second highest scorers in the league and has clearly been a big miss this campaign.

Incomings

Lewis O'brien has fell down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have made 11 signings in the summer with nine permanent acquisitions after Carrick stressed his desire to avoid loan signings.

After losing last seasons firepower, Boro fans are concerned that the club hasn't replaced their former attackers significantly enough.

Despite not showing any lack of desire, new signing Latte Lath has raised concerns having scored just one goal despite having a higher expected goals than any other Championship striker.

Concerns have also been raised regarding new signing Morgan Rogers’ final product.

The 20-year-old signed from Manchester City in the summer and has previously spent time on loan at Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Having previously linked up well with Brennan Johnson on loan at Lincoln City in 2021, there is hope that he may form a similar partnership with Middlesbrough's attackers.

Concern towards Middlesbrough's transfer activity lies in the lack of Championship experience.

Only the on loan Lewis O'Brien has significant Championship.

O'Brien, who was Huddersfield's player of the year in 2022, joined the promoted Nottingham Forest but has since fallen down the pecking order at the City Ground.

The 24-year-old adds flexibility to Middlesbrough's midfield and if he rediscovers his form will be one of the best players in the division.

After a poor start to the season, Middlesbrough fans’ hope is fading.

Concerns are being raised over both their defence and attack as the side sit bottom with just one point from a possible 15, the worst attack and second worst defence in the division.

Their transfer window has been largely average but their is still dwindling faith that the team will soon click and kick on to the levels they were at during the last campaign.