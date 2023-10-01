Brian Sorensen on "disappointing" display against Brighton

Everton fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Walton Hall Park on Sunday afternoon.

Elisabeth Terland's brace inside the opening 13 minutes silenced the stadium as the visitors took all three points on Merseyside.

Sorensen said: "We started so slow in everything that we do, like reactions, preparations in terms of how we want to play, everybody was more like standing still so that is disappointing, I have to take that on my shoulders and see if there is anything we can do better there.

"It was across the board, it wasn’t two or three players; it was all. Also under pressure, we were too passive. We showed good character I think in terms of getting back to play the way we want to play and then really start to dominate. Not happy with the last 15 because that’s where we should take advantage of it."

The first quarter of the game saw Everton constantly on the back foot, losing possession easily and being the subject of a tenacious press.

Prior to kick-off, things looked off though, as the Danish coach admitted: "they seemed a bit quieter than normal, and I tried to put a little fire on them before the game, but I don’t know it looked a little shaky in the beginning for some reason."

On Martina Piemonte

Martina Piemonte signed in July from Italian giants AC Milan and made her competitive debut for the Blues on Sunday in front of a home crowd.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the forward, who struggled to get involved throughout the first half, but looked bright after the interval.

She evidenced strong qualities in holding the ball up and clearly possesses a lot of strength, but she failed to get on the scoresheet against the Seagulls.

On her performance, Sorensen said: "We know how good she is, but we cannot expect winning a game in this league if we are not good in minute one and minute two until the 95th minute. It was not only her, every body needed to be sharp really because we weren’t. First goal I feel we gave it to them, but it is what it is."

Martina Piemonte in action (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Katija Snoeijs Injury Update

Fellow forward, Katija Snoeijs missed Sunday's loss with a hand injury, which she will hopefully have recovered from by next Sunday, when The Toffees play Leicester City at The King Power.

Her manager said: "We hope she will start training next week but there is a fracture in her hand, she got a little surgery because it was a complicated one but It shouldn’t affect when she gets a sling, so hopefully we get her back next week."

Toni Duggan's return

One positive from the weekend was that forward, Toni Duggan, made her long-awaited return.

The England international gave birth to her daughter recently and was substituted on in the 87th minute to a warm reception.

On her return, the 43-year-old said: "It was nice for Toni to get some minutes, maybe a little earlier than we planned because of Katija being out. But she is still maybe a couple of weeks away in terms of being 100% there, but no it is good because she came in with good energy. She did good."